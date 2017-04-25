Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town guaranteed their place in the end-of-season SkyBet Championship Play-Offs with a routine 1-0 victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

In a game of few chances, Izzy Brown provided the much-needed spark by firing home in the 31st minute with a superb 20 yard strike.

Although comfortable throughout, Town failed to get a killer second goal but it was academic in the end as the hosts offered very little in terms of an attacking threat.

But who was Huddersfield Town's Man of the Match? Have a look below at Blake Welton’s assessment and have your say with our gadget as well.

Danny Ward

A spectator for the majority of the game but more than adequate when called upon - 7 (out of 10)

Martin Cranie

Marked his 50th league appearance for the club by linking up well with Sean Scannell down the right - 7

Chris Lowe

His normal quiet and effective self, the full-back never put a foot wrong throughout the entire encounter - 7

Christopher Schindler

Dealt with everything Wolves threw at him, winning the aerial battles comfortably with their forwards - 7

Michael Hefele

A similar performance to his defensive partner, although his distribution from the back was questionable at times - 7

Aaron Mooy

Looked a lot more comfortable and composed in the deeper midfield position alongside Jonathan Hogg - 7

Jonathan Hogg

Marshaled the midfield well and seldom looked troubled throughout as Wolves opted to go direct - 7

Sean Scannell

Eased himself back into first-team duty after his long-term ankle injury with an impressive performance down the right - 8

Izzy Brown

The game needed a spark and the on-loan Chelsea man provided it, a constant thorn in Wolves’ side - 8 (MOTM)

Rajiv van La Parra

Marked his 50th appearance for the club with a solid display despite the barrage of abuse from his former side’s supporters - 7

Nahki Wells

Did well to fight for every ball and opportunity against the overly-physical presence of Richard Stearman and Danny Batth - 7

Substitutes

Collin Quaner (for Sean Scannell, 58) -Worked hard on his introduction in an unfamiliar right-hand side position - 7

Harry Bunn (for Izzy Brown, 72) - A decent run-out as the forward continues his return from long-term injury - 6

Philip Billing (for Nahki Wells, 90+2) - Didn’t have time to make an impact - 5