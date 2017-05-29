Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town reached the Premier League after a dramatic 4-3 penalty shoot-out win over Reading FC at Wembley.

In an encounter full of effort and endeavour but lacking in a clincal final edge, Izzy Brown missed the best chance in normal time, placing wide from two yards at the far post.

In the spot-kicks, Town stopper Danny Ward saved from Reading's Jordan Obita before Christopher Schindler converted the all important final penalty.

But who was Huddersfield Town's Man of the Match? Have a look below at Mel Booth’s assessment and have your say with our gadget as well.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Danny Ward

Penalty shoot-out hero again with a crucial save from Jordan Obita which gave Schindler the chance to win it - 9

Tommy Smith

Got forward well first half. Unlucky to be forced off with an injured right ankle -8

Chris Lowe

Assured at left-back and always willing to push on with van La Parra. Netted in the shoot-out - 9

Michael Hefele

Should have scored on five minutes with a header. Assured defensively and made two outstanding challenges to prevent goals - 9

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Christopher Schindler

Strong and solid as a rock and a steadying influence throughout as well as nerves of steel to score the winning penalty - 10 (MOTM)

Jonathan Hogg

Excellent in front of the back line, especially as he was booked on 29 minutes. Quality show - 9

Aaron Mooy

Probed and prompted as he has done all season, but this time couldn’t find the killer pass. Netted in the shoot-out - 9

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Elias Kachunga

Lively early on and teed up a great chance for Brown. Replaced by Collin Quaner on 66 minutes - 8

Izzy Brown

Missed a sitter in the 10th minute from close range. Continued to press but replaced by Palmer in extra time - 8

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Rajiv van La Parra

Raided promisingly into plenty of space down the left. Also did his fair share of good defensive work - 9

Nahki Wells

Always willing to receive the ball but took some heavy tackles with little support from the ref. Scored in the shoot-out - 9

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Substitutes

Collin Quaner (for Elias Kachunga, 66) -Caused problems when he came on - 8

Martin Cranie (for Tommy Smith, 88) -Excellent getting forward as the game opened up in Extra Time - 8

Kasey Palmer (for Izzy Brown, 98) -Did enough but didn't really sparkle when he came on - 7