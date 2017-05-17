Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town booked their place in the SkyBet Championship Play-Off final at Wembley after a dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Sheffield Wednesday.

With the game finished 1-1 after extra time, on-loan Liverpool stopper Danny Ward was the hero of the night, saving two penalties in the shoot-out.

Before that Steven Fletcher had headed the Owls in front from a Barry Bannan cross before Nahki Wells equalised with a deflected shot back Tom Lees.

But who was Huddersfield Town's Man of the Match? Have a look below at Blake Welton’s assessment and have your say with our gadget as well.

Danny Ward

Silenced any doubters with an incredible performance in the penalty shooter - saving from both Sam Hutchinson and Fernando Forestieri - 10 (MOTM)

Tommy Smith

A phenomenal captain’s performance - never stopped throughout the 120 minutes of football - 9

Chris Lowe

Coolness personified to slot home the first penalty and had an intriguing sub-plot in his battle with Barry Bannan - 10

Michael Hefele

Defended resolutely all evening and smashed home Town’s second penalty with aplomb - 9

Christopher Schindler

Was always in the right place at the right time when Huddersfield Town came under the cosh mid-way through the second-half - 9

Jonathan Hogg

Worked tirelessly as ever in the middle of the pitch, leading the fight to the very final kick and even spilling blood for the cause - 10

Aaron Mooy

His 50th competitive appearance for the club and one he will never forget as he smashed home Town’s fourth penalty - 9

Elias Kachunga

Another player who left everything on the pitch before lack of fitness caught up with him in the second-half - 8

Izzy Brown

Like Kachunga, another player still not fully fit but didn’t stop him from giving his all for the Blue ‘n’ White cause - 8

Rajiv van La Parra

Worked hard but too often left Town susceptible down the flanks due to his poor positioning - 7

Nahki Wells

Grabbed the all important equaliser, his 50th for the club and probably the most important he has ever struck for the side - 8

Substitutes

Collin Quaner (for Elias Kachunga, 72) -The spark which lit the touchpaper in Town’s second-half revival - 10 (MOTM)

Jack Payne (for Izzy Brown, 97) -Unlucky to see his penalty saved but brave enough to step-up in the first place - 7

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis (for Rajiv van La Parra, 105) -Injected some much-needed energy into Town in Extra Time - 7