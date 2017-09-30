Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tottenham Hotspur handed Huddersfield Town a Premier League masterclass in today’s early kick-off at the John Smith’s Stadium.

In front of the Sky TV cameras and a vociferous home support, the game was effectively over as a contest by half-time as Spurs raced into a three-goal lead.

A Harry Kane double and another from marauding full-back Ben Davies left David Wagner’s side shell-shocked and with no way back into the encounter with Moussa Sissoko grabbing a fourth late on.

But who was Huddersfield Town's Man of the Match? Have a look below at Blake Welton’s assessment and have your say with our gadget as well.

Jonas Lossl

A jittery performance from the Dane but couldn't do anything about any of the goals - 6

Tommy Smith

A reasonable showing from the skipper on his 150th league appearance for Town - 6

Christopher Schindler

Had his work cut-out with the prolific Harry Kane but still looked Town’s best player - 7 (MOTM)

Mathias Zanka

Out of position too often and his distribution from the back still leaves a lot to be desired - 5

Chris Lowe

Not a great day for the German, caught out for the opener and unlucky with the second - 5

Aaron Mooy

Largely anonymous as Tottenham dominated, set-piece delivery his only real threat - 6

Jonathan Hogg

Tried to keep Tottenham Hotspur at bay admirably on his 250th career appearance - 6

Elias Kachunga

Worked hard to prevent the marauding Spurs full-back Ben Davies from threatening - 6

Tom Ince

Struggled to get into the game and support Depoitre as Town were over-run by Spurs - 6

Rajiv van La Parra

Unable to repay the faith shown in him after ‘Dive-Gate’ and was largely invisible - 5

Laurent Depoitre

Worked hard at both ends of the pitch but could have shown more in the final third - 6



Substitutes

Scott Malone (for Chris Lowe, 60) -Bright and positive on his introduction despite the game being over - 6

Philip Billing (for Aaron Mooy, 61) -Struggled to make an impact with the game already lost - 5

Dean Whitehead (for Jonathan Hogg, 81) -Struggled to make an impact in the late stages of the game - NA