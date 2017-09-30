Tottenham Hotspur handed Huddersfield Town a Premier League masterclass in today’s early kick-off at the John Smith’s Stadium.
In front of the Sky TV cameras and a vociferous home support, the game was effectively over as a contest by half-time as Spurs raced into a three-goal lead.
A Harry Kane double and another from marauding full-back Ben Davies left David Wagner’s side shell-shocked and with no way back into the encounter with Moussa Sissoko grabbing a fourth late on.
But who was Huddersfield Town's Man of the Match? Have a look below at Blake Welton’s assessment and have your say with our gadget as well.
Jonas Lossl
A jittery performance from the Dane but couldn't do anything about any of the goals - 6
Tommy Smith
A reasonable showing from the skipper on his 150th league appearance for Town - 6
Christopher Schindler
Had his work cut-out with the prolific Harry Kane but still looked Town’s best player - 7 (MOTM)
Mathias Zanka
Out of position too often and his distribution from the back still leaves a lot to be desired - 5
Chris Lowe
Not a great day for the German, caught out for the opener and unlucky with the second - 5
Aaron Mooy
Largely anonymous as Tottenham dominated, set-piece delivery his only real threat - 6
Jonathan Hogg
Tried to keep Tottenham Hotspur at bay admirably on his 250th career appearance - 6
Elias Kachunga
Worked hard to prevent the marauding Spurs full-back Ben Davies from threatening - 6
Tom Ince
Struggled to get into the game and support Depoitre as Town were over-run by Spurs - 6
Rajiv van La Parra
Unable to repay the faith shown in him after ‘Dive-Gate’ and was largely invisible - 5
Laurent Depoitre
Worked hard at both ends of the pitch but could have shown more in the final third - 6
Substitutes
Scott Malone (for Chris Lowe, 60) -Bright and positive on his introduction despite the game being over - 6
Philip Billing (for Aaron Mooy, 61) -Struggled to make an impact with the game already lost - 5
Dean Whitehead (for Jonathan Hogg, 81) -Struggled to make an impact in the late stages of the game - NA