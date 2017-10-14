Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town’s winless streak was extended to six Premier League encounters with a disappointing defeat at Swansea City.

In a scrappy affair at the Liberty Stadium, David Wagner’s men gifted their South Wales hosts the lead in the 42nd minute.

A poor pass out of defence from Town keeper Jonas Lossl was easily intercepted by Tom Carroll with Tammy Abraham on hand to slot home.

And the on-loan Chelsea forward then doubled the lead early in the second period - bundling home from close range after good work from Jordan Ayew.

But who was Huddersfield Town's Man of the Match? Have a look below at Blake Welton's assessment

Jonas Lossl

An eventful afternoon - poleaxed in the opening minutes and at fault for the opening goal - 4

Tommy Smith

Remained positive throughout when some of his team-mates’ heads dropped around him - 5 (MOTM)

Christopher Schindler

Showed signs of his brilliant best but wasn’t the best day at the office for the German - 5

Mathias Zanka

Continually poor distribution from the back put Town’s defence in jeopardy far too often - 4

Scott Malone

Caught out of position too often on his first Premier League start in place of Chris Lowe - 4

Philip Billing

Unable to assert authority in the game before being stretchered off injured during the second period - 5

Jonathan Hogg

Like Philip Billing, struggled against Swansea’s own high-intensity pressing game - 5

Elias Kachunga

Worked hard but struggled to get into the game on his 50th appearance for the club - 5

Tom Ince

Should have done better with a first-half effort from eight yards out but instead blazed over the bar - 5

Rajiv van La Parra

Most of his work was done defensively as Town struggled to offer any attacking impetus - 5

Laurent Depoitre

Cut a lonely figure upfront as the supply-line to him was suffocated throughout the game - 5

Substitutes

Aaron Mooy (for Jonathan Hogg, 46) - Unfortunate for the second goal and unable to make an impact - 5

Danny Williams (for Philip Billing, 60) - Struggled to make an impression with the game already lost - 5

Chris Lowe (for Scott Malone, 81) - Unable to make an impact late on - NA