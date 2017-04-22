Four first-half goals condemned David Wagner's Huddersfield Town side to a miserable SkyBet Championship defeat in front of a John Smith's Stadium crowd of 21,023.
Yet Chris Lowe gave the home side the perfect start, earning and converting a fourth minute penalty after being brought down by Fulham FC forward Floyd Ayité.
But it was downhill after that with Town unable to compete with the visitor's impressive and intense forward play with the Cottagers blasting the Terriers away with four goals in the opening 45 minutes.
After full-back Scott Malone equalised, a Tom Cairney penalty and a brace by Norwegian midfielder Stefan Johansen wrapped the game up before the interval.
But on a poor day overall, who was Huddersfield Town's Man of the Match? Have a look below at Blake Welton’s assessment and have your say with our gadget as well.
Danny Ward
Wasn’t at fault for any of the goals and made a great second-half one-on-one save from Ryan Sessegnon - 6 (out of 10)
Tommy Smith
Left over-exposed too often down the right and was unable to handle the impressive Sessegnon - 4
Chris Lowe
Provided the only cheer to convert the fourth minute penalty but like Tommy Smith struggled to deal with Fulham’s fluid wing-play - 5
Christopher Schindler
Struggled manfully but his poor pass to Jonathan Hogg for Fulham’s fourth summed up his miserable afternoon - 4
Michael Hefele
Set-up Town’s opening goal with a great cross-field pass but there was little to celebrate the rest of the afternoon - 5
Philip Billing
Walked a disciplinary tightrope after a first-half foul on Kevin McDonald before being replaced early in the second-half - 5
Jonathan Hogg
An uncharacteristic showing from the midfielder - giving away a penalty for the second goal and caught in possession for the fourth - 4
Joe Lolley
Looked completely out of his depth as he failed to support Smith in combating the marauding Scott Malone and Sessegnon - 3
Aaron Mooy
Town’s talisman epitomised the side - struggled to getting going and looked jaded with his usual sharp passing lacking - 4
Rajiv van La Parra
Like Joe Lolley on the right, gave no real support to Chris Lowe down the left-hand side with Town too often punished - 3
Collin Quaner
Worked hard but too often cut a lone figure upfront as Town struggled to get a grip in the game - 5
Substitutes
Izzy Brown (for Philip Billing, 54) - David Wagner’s side looked much more balanced with the Chelsea loanee on the pitch - 6 (MOTM)
Sean Scannell (for Joe Lolley, 54) - A solid return to the side but the damage was already done before his introduction - 5