Huddersfield Town maintained their 100% unbeaten start to their debut Premier League season in a clash with Southampton where defences came out on top.

In an entertaining scoreless draw, David Wagner’s side dominated for the majority of the game but were denied by last ditch tackles and excellent saves from Saint’s stopper Fraser Forster.

And arguably they had captain Tommy Smith to thank for the draw, clearing off the line from Ryan Bertrand in stoppage time.

But who was Huddersfield Town's Man of the Match? Have a look below at Blake Welton’s assessment and have your say with our gadget as well.

Jonas Lossl

Another clean sheet and another excellent performance from the great Dane - 8

Tommy Smith

Made a crucial clearance off the line in stoppage time and looked strong going forward - 7

Chris Lowe

Phenomenal reading of the game and some crucial blocks and interceptions throughout - 9 (MOTM)

Christopher Schindler

Another high level of performance from the German and quietly colossal at the back - 8

Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen

Slowly growing into the role alongside Christopher Schindler but positioning still a slight issue - 7

Aaron Mooy

Work-rate was once again incredible but sadly couldn't unlock a stubborn Saints’ defence - 8

Philip Billing

Looked a bit jaded after his mid-week heroics and was later replaced by Danny Williams - 7

Elias Kachunga

Tenacious throughout and caused the Saints’ backline problems throughout the game - 8

Tom Ince

Reinvigorated when moved out to the left wing in the second-half, causing problems - 8

Rajiv van La Parra

Hard-working but struggled to make an impact before being eventually replaced - 7

Steve Mounié

Unlucky to be denied by Fraser Forster in the first half and couldn't get a good sight of goal - 8

Substitutes

Kasey Palmer (for Rajiv van La Parra, 56) - A real livewire for Town after his introduction - 8

Danny Williams (for Philip Billing, 61) - Added extra bite in the middle of the park on his arrival - 8

Collin Quaner (for Elias Kachunga, 88) -Didn’t have enough time to make an impact - NA