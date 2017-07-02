It was a season which will live long in the memory as Huddersfield Town returned to the top-flight of English football for the first time in 45 years.
The SkyBet Championship campaign saw a number of fine performances over the course of a gruelling nine-months with eventually ended with Premier League promotion.
And for one Town supporter it has inspired them to put pen to paper to create a lyrical poem as a tribute to the achievements of David Wagner 's side.
Jaleh Shoghi is a lifelong Town fan who is currently a season ticket holder despite living as far away from the John Smith's Stadium as Ipswich.
The 27-year-old, who currently works in travel insurance down in Suffolk, has decided to combine her love for Town with her passion for poetry.
Read her poem below, encapsulating the best moments from a remarkable league campaign.
The season began on August 6th
On a sunny afternoon at the John Smith’s
Optimism was high and the crowd was large
To see the start of the season with Wagner in charge
Hudson led us out, followed by the team
Could this be the season where we start to dream?
Elias put us in front and the crowd they did sing
And the chants got louder when Kase dinked the second in
Three points from the first and a perfect start
And the next week we were to go to St James Park
The weekend came and the tension was high
As for the Town fans, we were sat in the sky
45 minutes gone and Nahki hit the net
Us Town fans went wild and the tempo was set
As the game grew to a close Jack Payne broke through
The balls in the net! Full Time - Newcastle 1 Huddersfield 2
Villa Park was the venue for a mid-week game
And the Town fans are hoping for much of the same
Villa took the lead, we thought we were done
Until the 86th minute when Hef scored with his bum!
Next Barnsley arrived and there was a 20k crowd
For Lowe to score his first – he must have been proud
But at 1-1 into stoppage time
Jonny Hogg stole the game – a beautiful crime!
We’re sitting top and Wolves were next
Van La Parra vs Coady – who is the best?
Six minutes in and the Dutch master was there...
The balls in the net and Wolves ran scared
Next up was Leeds United , bragging rights for young and old
But apparently they don’t care about us, or so I am told!
The Town faithful were strong and so was the team
A winner from Mooy - a perfect dream!
Town then went to Brighton after an unbeaten start
But a 1-0 loss blew them apart
But Wagner and his men shine like the stars
And hit straight back by beating QPR
The Saturday after, to Reading we went,
We had a referee who was a little bit………… biased
Van La Parra saw red and Town went down
But let’s be honest the ref was a clown
These Terriers are strong and came back with a bite,
And Rotherham were to see that on a cold Tuesday night
Town stormed into a lead, Kachunga scored straight away,
Ward equalised for Rotherham, but it was to be Town’s day
Wells scored the winner near the end of the first half
Rotherham missed a sitter and Town had the last laugh
Then Saturday came and a trip to Suffolk
Where there’s hope Hef will score another with his buttock
Ipswich were tough and held a strong line
But the way Town were playing, it would only take time.
Shortly after half time a corner was whipped in from Mooy
And Schindler nodded it in – a sight all town fans enjoyed
And that’s how it finished with a score of 1-0 .
Next up was a Yorkshire clash
West versus South in a Sunday lunchtime bash
We cheered for the fans who had walked to the game
From Hillsborough to The John Smiths raising money for the YAA
The match itself was an unspectacular tie
And Wednesday took the spoils on the match live on Sky
Town had a chance to make amends
With a trip over the Pennines to Preston North End
It was a game to forget the result was wrong
Town went back to Yorkshire losing 3-1
Saturday came quick and The Rams were in Town
McClaren was back in charge, but the plan was to make him leave with a frown
The game panned out and was heading for a draw
But with 93 minutes on the clock, Elias popped up to score
Town were on tour the next week to Fulham
The team were outclassed and came down with a bang
However the fans never stopped singing
Even though Town had no chance of winning
The Full time whistle was a relief
Because Town had been downed with a 5-0 defeat
We’re into November and this month had only three to play,
Birmingham then Cardiff away.
Birmingham City first and we took a point each
Cardiff we lost 3-2 but Philip Billing scored a peach!
The month was rounded off on Sky Sports against Wigan
Who came to Town with a set game plan
It seemed to work and although Mooy scored
Wigan left with the points as they scored one more.
December now and Christmas was coming quick
Blackburn Rovers up first, fans hoping Town’s play would be slick
Town scored early on Kasey taking the praise
But despite dominating the game, Town could only take one point away.
Despite the draw it was to be a great December
Bristol City came to visit in a month to remember
Town took the lead, yet another from Kachunga
Bristol City equalised but then the Red’s keeper made a blunder
Fielding lost the ball and Nahki hit the net from six yards out
Town win 2-1 and the top two was a good shout
Midweek came and a trip to the Pirelli
A good performance was needed, but three points more importantly!
Eighty minutes gone and Nahki finds the net
The large contingent went wild, others now see town as a threat!
Roll on Friday verse Norwich on TV
Town were rampant and all the nation could see
When Elias scored first all us Town fans were in awe
But it took less than a minute for the Canaries to score
Town hit back and never gave up hope
Kachunga grabbed a second, Norwich just couldn’t cope
Norwich tried to score again, but the defence was solid as a rock
Town win 2-1 , and if we kept playing like this – could we finish top?
So that’s the last action up until Boxing Day
Was there to be a late Christmas treat when Forest came to play?
At half time it looked like The Reds would take the points back to Nottingham
But two own goals and a red card meant Town took three points from Robin Hood and his Merry Men!
The last game of the year and Blackburn again!
Twice in a month with our Lancashire “friends”
Town dominated again but it was Rovers who scored late
But Town scored even later - Nahki Wells the assassin, Nahki the Great!
The new year saw a trip to Wigan Athletic away
There were some changes to the team on the Bank Holiday Monday
The team did the job and got the three points they deserved
Wells was the scorer, but as we’ll find out later this was apparently our “reserves”
Next up in the league were The Owls and Town were out for revenge
To get one over on our South Yorkshire friends.
Town started strong and looked up for a fight
But two goals to Wednesday and red card for Jack Payne meant it wouldn’t be Town’s night!
The Tractor Boys up next and we’re back at the Mac
Where all Town did all game was attack attack attack!
Izzy Brown opened the scoring and taking on the whole squad
And after another from Schindler – it was enough to finish the job
So moving into a February and a tough month ahead
First up were Brighton and it only took nine minutes until Town led
Tommy Smith smashed in and Town ran wild
Kachunga scored twice as town won in style
Next up were the team we’re always obsessed about
It was our cup final and we were sure to bomb out
Leeds don’t care and they made sure we knew
And I’m pretty sure there were loads of away fans in the home end too!
Kasey went down he hit the ground low
He was seriously injured but according to an unnamed person he was seen as “yellow”
Leeds hit back and it looked like we would share the spoils on Derby Day
Until the 90th minute until the ball hit the net – the scorer – Michael Hefele
Wagner ran down the touchline and jumped on his team
Hefele the hero – what a Heffing dream!
But the drama didn’t stop and the managers were both sent to the stands
Each would be subsequently hit with touchline bans
But out the two it was Monk who said he showed dignity and class
But to everyone else he looked like an ass
So six points out of six with both games on Sky
Town’s hope of automatic were still quite high
The next game up was a trip to Loftus Road
And a familiar face was now the old foe
Smithies now lining up for the hoops of QPR
Brown and Wells were the scorers and they were the stars
The games were coming thick and fast
Rotherham the hosts who are holding up the pack
Although they were bottom and quickly fading away
After they scored first you began to think it wasn’t Town’s day.
Joe Lolley equalised but it became 2-1 to the hosts near the end
But goals from Kachunga and Smith compounded Rotherham’s inability to defend
The crowd went wild with a 92nd minute winner
As we were still looking at autos and there still was a glimmer
Then came another promotion showdown on Tuesday night
Where the Town faced Reading under the floodlights
The reverse fixture was one to forget
And now we keep saying leave the field with no regrets
The game was similar to the at the Reading FC
And a goal from Billing meant the three points were guaranteed
So one more game this month as Town faced Barnsley at Oakwell
Can Town remain unbeaten this month - time would tell
Town got off to a perfect start
And the way they were going could have torn Barnsley apart
But we had shots cleared off the line and shots palmed away
And Barnsley then scored to ruin Town’s day
The next to visit were Newcastle who were sitting pretty at top
But if Town wanted autos it would be the Magpies who'd need to be stopped
The game was end to end the players played with heart
But the officiating was questionable right from the start
Although we can’t lay the blame on the officials alone
We know as Town fans they are what make us groan.
The game itself was a mouthwatering tie
Yet another selected to be shown live on Sky
The result wasn’t great, Town lost 3-1
But the road to promotion was always going to be long
Another tough tie faced Town next
Aston Villa came to the John Smith’s for the test.
It wasn’t the most remarkable of ties
But a 1-0 win kept emotions running high
Brentford next at Griffin Park
Town fans were in full voice right from the start
The Terraces were full and the crowd was optimistic
So when Bentley dropped Van La Parra’s shot into the net they went ballistic
That’s how it finished 1-0 to Town
It was going to take something special to knock us down.
The following Friday was an emotional event
A trip to Bristol is where players and fans went
It was grim to see Jonathan Hogg fall down hurt
With an apparent broken neck – showed signs of disconcert
It seemed to affect the crowd and the team
But a 4-0 loss wasn't as bad it seemed
The main thing was to get Hogg safe and sound
But it was a horror injury to one of the best midfielders around
So we pick ourselves up we are in it for the long slog
Like Wagner kept saying “It’s about the size of the fight in the dog”
April came around - nice “Cup Finals” left
For us to take autos we’d have to win most if not all one would suggest.
First up were Burton – who were in danger of going down
But right from the off the ref acted like a clown
Their players could be up for all sorts of rewards
Some could even give Tom Daley a challenge from the diving board
Town gave their all but it wasn’t their day
Burton scored in the last minute and took the 3 points away
Four days later and time to hit back and hope we have more luck
Another game on Sky with our friends from Norfolk
Stuart Webber had already chosen to go to the Canaries
The Sporting Director had made his choice – no need to worry
Town were on top and Norwich were destroyed
3-0 to Town from Wells Kachunga and Mooy
The next trip for Town was to the City Ground
A win against Forest would put them in danger of going down.
Town weren’t at the races, it wasn’t their best day
And the three points in Nottingham is where they would stay
Preston were up next the following Saturday
A win here would still put pressure on the top two
And the game was end to end all the way through
Preston scored first then Town took the league
And three points for Town was the way it seemed
Hugill had other ideas and scored with about ten minutes to go
But that wasn’t to be the end of this incredible show
Town got a penalty in the very last minute
Aaron Mooy had the responsibility of taking it
The kick was saved but Quaner strode in
The balls in the net and Town had a 3-2 win!
The next game was on Sky at the i-Pro
A game which gave our automatic chances a blow
Collin Quaner gave us the perfect start in the 7th minute
But Butterfield’s fluky deflection meant the points were split
Fast forward to Saturday and a top six clash
Fulham came and wiped Town out in a flash
Although Town had taken an early lead
Fulham romped home and were the ones to succeed
So we move on quick we have to see the task through
With a Tuesday night trip to Molineux
Izzy Brown’s strike gave Town a 1-0 win
Confirmation of the play offs meant everyone left with a grin
Next up was Birmingham at a busy St Andrews
But a 2-0 loss meant the points went to The Blues
Words were said about our rotated team
Blackburn and Forest fans unhappy it would seem
So a week later and with the play offs confirmed
We were up against Cardiff in the last game of the regular term
Town weren’t at their best and Cardiff got their reward
But it was bad news for Town with a red card for Danny Ward
It didn’t seem positive at this point the Premier League looked out of sight
But Bob Marley’s words echoed around – “Every little thing is gonna be alright...