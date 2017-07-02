Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was a season which will live long in the memory as Huddersfield Town returned to the top-flight of English football for the first time in 45 years.

The SkyBet Championship campaign saw a number of fine performances over the course of a gruelling nine-months with eventually ended with Premier League promotion.

And for one Town supporter it has inspired them to put pen to paper to create a lyrical poem as a tribute to the achievements of David Wagner 's side.

Jaleh Shoghi is a lifelong Town fan who is currently a season ticket holder despite living as far away from the John Smith's Stadium as Ipswich.

The 27-year-old, who currently works in travel insurance down in Suffolk, has decided to combine her love for Town with her passion for poetry.

Read her poem below, encapsulating the best moments from a remarkable league campaign.

The season began on August 6th

On a sunny afternoon at the John Smith’s

Optimism was high and the crowd was large

To see the start of the season with Wagner in charge

Hudson led us out, followed by the team

Could this be the season where we start to dream?

Elias put us in front and the crowd they did sing

And the chants got louder when Kase dinked the second in

Three points from the first and a perfect start

And the next week we were to go to St James Park

The weekend came and the tension was high

As for the Town fans, we were sat in the sky

45 minutes gone and Nahki hit the net

Us Town fans went wild and the tempo was set

As the game grew to a close Jack Payne broke through

The balls in the net! Full Time - Newcastle 1 Huddersfield 2

Villa Park was the venue for a mid-week game

And the Town fans are hoping for much of the same

Villa took the lead, we thought we were done

Until the 86th minute when Hef scored with his bum!

Next Barnsley arrived and there was a 20k crowd

For Lowe to score his first – he must have been proud

But at 1-1 into stoppage time

Jonny Hogg stole the game – a beautiful crime!

We’re sitting top and Wolves were next

Van La Parra vs Coady – who is the best?

Six minutes in and the Dutch master was there...

The balls in the net and Wolves ran scared

Next up was Leeds United , bragging rights for young and old

But apparently they don’t care about us, or so I am told!

The Town faithful were strong and so was the team

A winner from Mooy - a perfect dream!

Town then went to Brighton after an unbeaten start

But a 1-0 loss blew them apart

But Wagner and his men shine like the stars

And hit straight back by beating QPR

The Saturday after, to Reading we went,

We had a referee who was a little bit………… biased

Van La Parra saw red and Town went down

But let’s be honest the ref was a clown

These Terriers are strong and came back with a bite,

And Rotherham were to see that on a cold Tuesday night

Town stormed into a lead, Kachunga scored straight away,

Ward equalised for Rotherham, but it was to be Town’s day

Wells scored the winner near the end of the first half

Rotherham missed a sitter and Town had the last laugh

Then Saturday came and a trip to Suffolk

Where there’s hope Hef will score another with his buttock

Ipswich were tough and held a strong line

But the way Town were playing, it would only take time.

Shortly after half time a corner was whipped in from Mooy

And Schindler nodded it in – a sight all town fans enjoyed

And that’s how it finished with a score of 1-0 .

Next up was a Yorkshire clash

West versus South in a Sunday lunchtime bash

We cheered for the fans who had walked to the game

From Hillsborough to The John Smiths raising money for the YAA

The match itself was an unspectacular tie

And Wednesday took the spoils on the match live on Sky

Town had a chance to make amends

With a trip over the Pennines to Preston North End

It was a game to forget the result was wrong

Town went back to Yorkshire losing 3-1

Saturday came quick and The Rams were in Town

McClaren was back in charge, but the plan was to make him leave with a frown

The game panned out and was heading for a draw

But with 93 minutes on the clock, Elias popped up to score

Town were on tour the next week to Fulham

The team were outclassed and came down with a bang

However the fans never stopped singing

Even though Town had no chance of winning

The Full time whistle was a relief

Because Town had been downed with a 5-0 defeat

We’re into November and this month had only three to play,

Birmingham then Cardiff away.

Birmingham City first and we took a point each

Cardiff we lost 3-2 but Philip Billing scored a peach!

The month was rounded off on Sky Sports against Wigan

Who came to Town with a set game plan

It seemed to work and although Mooy scored

Wigan left with the points as they scored one more.

December now and Christmas was coming quick

Blackburn Rovers up first, fans hoping Town’s play would be slick

Town scored early on Kasey taking the praise

But despite dominating the game, Town could only take one point away.

Despite the draw it was to be a great December

Bristol City came to visit in a month to remember

Town took the lead, yet another from Kachunga

Bristol City equalised but then the Red’s keeper made a blunder

Fielding lost the ball and Nahki hit the net from six yards out

Town win 2-1 and the top two was a good shout

Midweek came and a trip to the Pirelli

A good performance was needed, but three points more importantly!

Eighty minutes gone and Nahki finds the net

The large contingent went wild, others now see town as a threat!

Roll on Friday verse Norwich on TV

Town were rampant and all the nation could see

When Elias scored first all us Town fans were in awe

But it took less than a minute for the Canaries to score

Town hit back and never gave up hope

Kachunga grabbed a second, Norwich just couldn’t cope

Norwich tried to score again, but the defence was solid as a rock

Town win 2-1 , and if we kept playing like this – could we finish top?

So that’s the last action up until Boxing Day

Was there to be a late Christmas treat when Forest came to play?

At half time it looked like The Reds would take the points back to Nottingham

But two own goals and a red card meant Town took three points from Robin Hood and his Merry Men!

The last game of the year and Blackburn again!

Twice in a month with our Lancashire “friends”

Town dominated again but it was Rovers who scored late

But Town scored even later - Nahki Wells the assassin, Nahki the Great!

The new year saw a trip to Wigan Athletic away

There were some changes to the team on the Bank Holiday Monday

The team did the job and got the three points they deserved

Wells was the scorer, but as we’ll find out later this was apparently our “reserves”

Next up in the league were The Owls and Town were out for revenge

To get one over on our South Yorkshire friends.

Town started strong and looked up for a fight

But two goals to Wednesday and red card for Jack Payne meant it wouldn’t be Town’s night!

The Tractor Boys up next and we’re back at the Mac

Where all Town did all game was attack attack attack!

Izzy Brown opened the scoring and taking on the whole squad

And after another from Schindler – it was enough to finish the job

So moving into a February and a tough month ahead

First up were Brighton and it only took nine minutes until Town led

Tommy Smith smashed in and Town ran wild

Kachunga scored twice as town won in style

Next up were the team we’re always obsessed about

It was our cup final and we were sure to bomb out

Leeds don’t care and they made sure we knew

And I’m pretty sure there were loads of away fans in the home end too!

Kasey went down he hit the ground low

He was seriously injured but according to an unnamed person he was seen as “yellow”

Leeds hit back and it looked like we would share the spoils on Derby Day

Until the 90th minute until the ball hit the net – the scorer – Michael Hefele

Wagner ran down the touchline and jumped on his team

Hefele the hero – what a Heffing dream!

But the drama didn’t stop and the managers were both sent to the stands

Each would be subsequently hit with touchline bans

But out the two it was Monk who said he showed dignity and class

But to everyone else he looked like an ass

So six points out of six with both games on Sky

Town’s hope of automatic were still quite high

The next game up was a trip to Loftus Road

And a familiar face was now the old foe

Smithies now lining up for the hoops of QPR

Brown and Wells were the scorers and they were the stars

The games were coming thick and fast

Rotherham the hosts who are holding up the pack

Although they were bottom and quickly fading away

After they scored first you began to think it wasn’t Town’s day.

Joe Lolley equalised but it became 2-1 to the hosts near the end

But goals from Kachunga and Smith compounded Rotherham’s inability to defend

The crowd went wild with a 92nd minute winner

As we were still looking at autos and there still was a glimmer

Then came another promotion showdown on Tuesday night

Where the Town faced Reading under the floodlights

The reverse fixture was one to forget

And now we keep saying leave the field with no regrets

The game was similar to the at the Reading FC

And a goal from Billing meant the three points were guaranteed

So one more game this month as Town faced Barnsley at Oakwell

Can Town remain unbeaten this month - time would tell

Town got off to a perfect start

And the way they were going could have torn Barnsley apart

But we had shots cleared off the line and shots palmed away

And Barnsley then scored to ruin Town’s day

The next to visit were Newcastle who were sitting pretty at top

But if Town wanted autos it would be the Magpies who'd need to be stopped

The game was end to end the players played with heart

But the officiating was questionable right from the start

Although we can’t lay the blame on the officials alone

We know as Town fans they are what make us groan.

The game itself was a mouthwatering tie

Yet another selected to be shown live on Sky

The result wasn’t great, Town lost 3-1

But the road to promotion was always going to be long

Another tough tie faced Town next

Aston Villa came to the John Smith’s for the test.

It wasn’t the most remarkable of ties

But a 1-0 win kept emotions running high

Brentford next at Griffin Park

Town fans were in full voice right from the start

The Terraces were full and the crowd was optimistic

So when Bentley dropped Van La Parra’s shot into the net they went ballistic

That’s how it finished 1-0 to Town

It was going to take something special to knock us down.

The following Friday was an emotional event

A trip to Bristol is where players and fans went

It was grim to see Jonathan Hogg fall down hurt

With an apparent broken neck – showed signs of disconcert

It seemed to affect the crowd and the team

But a 4-0 loss wasn't as bad it seemed

The main thing was to get Hogg safe and sound

But it was a horror injury to one of the best midfielders around

So we pick ourselves up we are in it for the long slog

Like Wagner kept saying “It’s about the size of the fight in the dog”

April came around - nice “Cup Finals” left

For us to take autos we’d have to win most if not all one would suggest.

First up were Burton – who were in danger of going down

But right from the off the ref acted like a clown

Their players could be up for all sorts of rewards

Some could even give Tom Daley a challenge from the diving board

Town gave their all but it wasn’t their day

Burton scored in the last minute and took the 3 points away

Four days later and time to hit back and hope we have more luck

Another game on Sky with our friends from Norfolk

Stuart Webber had already chosen to go to the Canaries

The Sporting Director had made his choice – no need to worry

Town were on top and Norwich were destroyed

3-0 to Town from Wells Kachunga and Mooy

The next trip for Town was to the City Ground

A win against Forest would put them in danger of going down.

Town weren’t at the races, it wasn’t their best day

And the three points in Nottingham is where they would stay

Preston were up next the following Saturday

A win here would still put pressure on the top two

And the game was end to end all the way through

Preston scored first then Town took the league

And three points for Town was the way it seemed

Hugill had other ideas and scored with about ten minutes to go

But that wasn’t to be the end of this incredible show

Town got a penalty in the very last minute

Aaron Mooy had the responsibility of taking it

The kick was saved but Quaner strode in

The balls in the net and Town had a 3-2 win!

The next game was on Sky at the i-Pro

A game which gave our automatic chances a blow

Collin Quaner gave us the perfect start in the 7th minute

But Butterfield’s fluky deflection meant the points were split

Fast forward to Saturday and a top six clash

Fulham came and wiped Town out in a flash

Although Town had taken an early lead

Fulham romped home and were the ones to succeed

So we move on quick we have to see the task through

With a Tuesday night trip to Molineux

Izzy Brown’s strike gave Town a 1-0 win

Confirmation of the play offs meant everyone left with a grin

Next up was Birmingham at a busy St Andrews

But a 2-0 loss meant the points went to The Blues

Words were said about our rotated team

Blackburn and Forest fans unhappy it would seem

So a week later and with the play offs confirmed

We were up against Cardiff in the last game of the regular term

Town weren’t at their best and Cardiff got their reward

But it was bad news for Town with a red card for Danny Ward

It didn’t seem positive at this point the Premier League looked out of sight

But Bob Marley’s words echoed around – “Every little thing is gonna be alright...