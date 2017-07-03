It was a season which will live long in the memory for supporters as Huddersfield Town defied the odds to secure a place in the Premier League for the first time in their history.
After a number of fine performances throughout a gruelling 46-game SkyBet Championship campaign, the club guaranteed a Play-Off place by finishing fifth in the table.
Nine-months hard work boiled down to three games, a two-legged semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday before a Wembley showdown against Reading FC in the final.
The rest is history as Christopher Schindler stepped-up to take the winning spot-kick in the penalty shoot-out to seal the club's return to the top-flight for the first-time in 45 years.
And for one Town supporter it has inspired them to put pen to paper to create a lyrical poem as a tribute to the achievements of David Wagner's side.
Jaleh Shoghi is a lifelong Town fan who is currently a season ticket holder despite living as far away from the John Smith's Stadium as Ipswich.
The 28-year-old, who currently works in travel insurance down in Suffolk, has decided to combine her love for Town with her passion for poetry.
In the second of two pieces, here she encapsulates the best moments from a remarkable Play-Off campaign.
46 games and we had finished in fifth
Meaning the first leg against Wednesday would be at the John Smith’s
On home soil we had a massive chance to take the advantage
An early goal would really up the ante
Town attacked plenty but a threat from Wednesday was rare
And Town headed to Hillsborough with the score all square
So to the second-leg and whatever happened that night
The season with Town had already been a delight
The game kicked off and everyone believed
And in 90 minutes (or more) we’d know what we’ve achieved
The first goal came in the second half
Fletcher scored for Wednesday, but would he have the last laugh?
Quaner was brought on and into action he thrived
And just like that Town’s promotion dream was revived
He put the ball across for Nahki Wells to put in the net
But Tom Lees from Wednesday put it in instead
So extra time it was and 30 minutes more
And a chance for a hero to step up and score
But the chance wasn’t now and there was more to see
As this play off semi was heading to penalties
Chris Lowe stepped up first, he took a deep breath
And a sigh of relief as the ball hit the net
First chance for Wednesday and Danny Ward stood tall
And stood even taller when he saved the ball
Hefele, Wells and Mooy were successful from the spot
But Bannan, Lee and Hunt gave Wednesday a shot
Jack Payne with a chance to finish the tie
But Westwood saved his kick and now the tensions were high
One kick left and there’s only one person it could be
Could this be the chance for Fernando Forestieri?
The ref blew his whistle and in almost slow motion
Danny Ward had saved it, everyone was filled with emotion
The keeper and co charged towards the Town fans
Their singing and chanting had been the 12th man
So the Town fans chanted all night long
And there was a hint of sarcasm in a certain song
Although we know “We are on our way”
The funniest has got to be “Ohhhhhh Forestieri”
So roll on the Bank Holiday and a trip to Wembley
Town v Reading is who we’ll see
Both teams favoured to fall away
Because apparently the final was Fulham v Sheffield Wednesday
We both deserved this incredible chance
To get ourselves promoted to the promised land
Town took charge from early on
And the Town faithful was giving it all in song
Hefele and Brown with the best chances early in the game
We were hoping we could create more of the same
In the 22nd minute all the crowd rose
To pray tribute to those lost at Ariana Grande’s show
We all stood united as we know terrorism won’t win
And in the minute’s silence before kick off all you could hear drop was a pin
So the game played out and neither team could score
And extra time and penalties loomed for Town once more
Town looked more likely to be the team to take the glory
To give us the perfect end to this fairy-tale story
But if we were to go the very top
Then we’d have to do it again from the penalty spot
Kermogant up first for Reading’s first kick
And into the net it went quite slick
Lowe up first for Town again
To keep the side level on penalties in the game
He sent Al-Habsi the wrong way to score
And the moment he did you could hear the crowd roar
Danny Williams up next he got himself set
The Reading fans cheered as he put it in the middle of the net
Hefele next to level it up again
But Al-Habsi saved it and Reading’s lead remained
Liam Kelly up next to give Reading a further lead
And their Premier League dream was nearly guaranteed
Nahki Wells stepped up, there was an enormous pressure on him
If he missed this kick then Reading only needed to score to win
But he hit it with venom and a ferocious pace
Huddersfield Town are still in this promotion race
Liam Moore stepped forward to help get the job done
But lucky for Town his penalty was in orbit with Steve Simonsen’s
The ball cleared the bar, the Town fans cheered with joy
Now with a chance to level it up, up stepped Aaron Mooy
He sent Al-Habsi the wrong way and now there’s only two penalties left
This tie is getting settled on sudden death
Jordan Orbita to put the pressure on Town
But Ward saved his shot, had Town turned this around?
So this was it, our chance at the top
And it could all be settled after this one shot
Christopher Schindler the German centre back
Was the one to step forward from the Town pack
We all stood watching we all believed
Is this the moment Town were promoted to hhe Premier League?
The German defender had a chance to write his name in Huddersfield Town legends
And he takes that chance and to The Premier League Huddersfield Town will ascend
The tears of joy and hugs all around
The things dreams are made of for Huddersfield Town
But there’s one who’s made things happen, a man that’s stayed loyal
The man who’s made Town – it’s one Dean Hoyle
Of course we wouldn’t have got anywhere near
Without Wagner and his team who gave us an incredible year
Going back to August and where we started to dream
We can now see what we’ve established with this incredible team
So remember this season, remember this team
Because we are Premier League say we are Premier League