It was a season which will live long in the memory for supporters as Huddersfield Town defied the odds to secure a place in the Premier League for the first time in their history.

After a number of fine performances throughout a gruelling 46-game SkyBet Championship campaign, the club guaranteed a Play-Off place by finishing fifth in the table.

Nine-months hard work boiled down to three games, a two-legged semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday before a Wembley showdown against Reading FC in the final.

The rest is history as Christopher Schindler stepped-up to take the winning spot-kick in the penalty shoot-out to seal the club's return to the top-flight for the first-time in 45 years.

And for one Town supporter it has inspired them to put pen to paper to create a lyrical poem as a tribute to the achievements of David Wagner's side.

Jaleh Shoghi is a lifelong Town fan who is currently a season ticket holder despite living as far away from the John Smith's Stadium as Ipswich.

The 28-year-old, who currently works in travel insurance down in Suffolk, has decided to combine her love for Town with her passion for poetry.

In the second of two pieces, here she encapsulates the best moments from a remarkable Play-Off campaign.

46 games and we had finished in fifth

Meaning the first leg against Wednesday would be at the John Smith’s

On home soil we had a massive chance to take the advantage

An early goal would really up the ante

Town attacked plenty but a threat from Wednesday was rare

And Town headed to Hillsborough with the score all square

So to the second-leg and whatever happened that night

The season with Town had already been a delight

The game kicked off and everyone believed

And in 90 minutes (or more) we’d know what we’ve achieved

The first goal came in the second half

Fletcher scored for Wednesday, but would he have the last laugh?

Quaner was brought on and into action he thrived

And just like that Town’s promotion dream was revived

He put the ball across for Nahki Wells to put in the net

But Tom Lees from Wednesday put it in instead

So extra time it was and 30 minutes more

And a chance for a hero to step up and score

But the chance wasn’t now and there was more to see

As this play off semi was heading to penalties

Chris Lowe stepped up first, he took a deep breath

And a sigh of relief as the ball hit the net

First chance for Wednesday and Danny Ward stood tall

And stood even taller when he saved the ball

Hefele, Wells and Mooy were successful from the spot

But Bannan, Lee and Hunt gave Wednesday a shot

Jack Payne with a chance to finish the tie

But Westwood saved his kick and now the tensions were high

One kick left and there’s only one person it could be

Could this be the chance for Fernando Forestieri?

The ref blew his whistle and in almost slow motion

Danny Ward had saved it, everyone was filled with emotion

The keeper and co charged towards the Town fans

Their singing and chanting had been the 12th man

So the Town fans chanted all night long

And there was a hint of sarcasm in a certain song

Although we know “We are on our way”

The funniest has got to be “Ohhhhhh Forestieri”

So roll on the Bank Holiday and a trip to Wembley

Town v Reading is who we’ll see

Both teams favoured to fall away

Because apparently the final was Fulham v Sheffield Wednesday

We both deserved this incredible chance

To get ourselves promoted to the promised land

Town took charge from early on

And the Town faithful was giving it all in song

Hefele and Brown with the best chances early in the game

We were hoping we could create more of the same

In the 22nd minute all the crowd rose

To pray tribute to those lost at Ariana Grande’s show

We all stood united as we know terrorism won’t win

And in the minute’s silence before kick off all you could hear drop was a pin

So the game played out and neither team could score

And extra time and penalties loomed for Town once more

Town looked more likely to be the team to take the glory

To give us the perfect end to this fairy-tale story

But if we were to go the very top

Then we’d have to do it again from the penalty spot

Kermogant up first for Reading’s first kick

And into the net it went quite slick

Lowe up first for Town again

To keep the side level on penalties in the game

He sent Al-Habsi the wrong way to score

And the moment he did you could hear the crowd roar

Danny Williams up next he got himself set

The Reading fans cheered as he put it in the middle of the net

Hefele next to level it up again

But Al-Habsi saved it and Reading’s lead remained

Liam Kelly up next to give Reading a further lead

And their Premier League dream was nearly guaranteed

Nahki Wells stepped up, there was an enormous pressure on him

If he missed this kick then Reading only needed to score to win

But he hit it with venom and a ferocious pace

Huddersfield Town are still in this promotion race

Liam Moore stepped forward to help get the job done

But lucky for Town his penalty was in orbit with Steve Simonsen’s

The ball cleared the bar, the Town fans cheered with joy

Now with a chance to level it up, up stepped Aaron Mooy

He sent Al-Habsi the wrong way and now there’s only two penalties left

This tie is getting settled on sudden death

Jordan Orbita to put the pressure on Town

But Ward saved his shot, had Town turned this around?

So this was it, our chance at the top

And it could all be settled after this one shot

Christopher Schindler the German centre back

Was the one to step forward from the Town pack

We all stood watching we all believed

Is this the moment Town were promoted to hhe Premier League?

The German defender had a chance to write his name in Huddersfield Town legends

And he takes that chance and to The Premier League Huddersfield Town will ascend

The tears of joy and hugs all around

The things dreams are made of for Huddersfield Town

But there’s one who’s made things happen, a man that’s stayed loyal

The man who’s made Town – it’s one Dean Hoyle

Of course we wouldn’t have got anywhere near

Without Wagner and his team who gave us an incredible year

Going back to August and where we started to dream

We can now see what we’ve established with this incredible team

So remember this season, remember this team

Because we are Premier League say we are Premier League