They say a week is a long time in politics and the same can be said for football as it feels almost a lifetime since Huddersfield Town beat Sheffield Wednesday to book their place at Wembley.

It is hard to believe it is only seven days since keeper Danny Ward saved Fernando Forestieri's penalty to give Town a 4-3 shoot-out win in the second-leg of the SkyBet Championship Play-Off semi-final.

Cue pandemonium as Town's players celebrated a phenomenal achievement - running the length of the Hillsborough pitch to celebrate with the 2,000 travelling fans housed in the Leppings Lane End.

Since then Wembley fever has gripped the town with tickets to the showpiece final selling fast, buses being booked, hotel reservations made and commemorative memorabilia flying off the shelves.

In total, David Wagner's side will have had to wait 12 days before they take to the hallowed turf of the home of English football to face Reading on Monday, May 29 (kick-off).

Until then, sit back and re-live the memories of Huddersfield Town's win over Sheffield Wednesday which booked their passage through to the final.

