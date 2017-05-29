The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town go into the interval at the play-off final at Wembley goalless against Reading FC.

Town have had the best of the first half and should have gone ahead twice in the early exchanges.

Michael Hefele headed narrowly wide from an Aaron Mooy free kick before Izzy Brown missed a golden opportunity at the back post from inside the six yard box.

Reading had a strong spell half way through the first period, but are yet to trouble Danny Ward.

The closest the Royals have come was through Lewis Grabban who curled wide from outside the area 20 minutes in.

The Town faithful are making all the noise and it's the Terriers making most of the running on the pitch.

Reading came back into it with some good possession at the end of the half, but they failed to create anything to worry the travelling blue and white army.

Yann Kermorgant and Joey van den Berg have gone in the book for Reading, while Jonathan Hogg has been shown a yellow on Town's side.

Some crunching tackles have gone in, with Reading midfielder Danny Williams getting in amongst the Terriers, but referee Neil Swarbrick has had a decent half in charge of the richest game in English football.

It's now all to play for and the next 45 minutes could determine which side will play Premier League football next season.

If not it's extra time and penalites in the national stadium.