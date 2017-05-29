Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Christopher Schindler scored the penalty which sent Town into the Premier League and sparked the biggest party Huddersfield will ever have seen.

He clinched a 4-3 penalty shoot-out win over Reading in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final at Wembley after Danny Ward had saved a crucial kick from Jordan Obita.

Ward - hero of the semi-final shoot-out win over Sheffield Wednesday - had previously been beaten by Yann Kermorgant, Daniel Williams and Liam Kelly before Liam Moore blazed over the bar to give David Wagner’s battling heroes a lifeline.

Chris Lowe netted Town’s first before Michael Hefele, superb in 120 minutes, saw his effort saved.

Nahki Wells and Aaron Mooy held their nerve while Moore buckled.

Then, when Ward saved, record £1.8m signing Schindler sent 39,000 Town fans in a crowd of 76,682 into utter delirium.

The fans were magnificent throughout the whole showpiece, and now they can see their club - around £200m richer - taking on some of the biggest names in world football.

What a reward for chairman Dean Hoyle. And what a reward for the David Wagner revolution!

Run of the Ball

First Half

6 Minutes: Hefele heads inches wide of the post! Should have scored from there.

10 Minutes: Great build up down the right leaves Kachunga with a strike, but Brown can’t convert a glorious chance at the back post!11: Grabban gets free and bends a shot just wide of Ward’s post.

16 Minutes: Joey van den Berg booked for Reading after a foul on Kachunga.

21 Minutes: Chris Lowe gets treatment after a clash with Chris Gunter.

29 Minutes: Jonathan Hogg booked for a foul on Daniel Williams.

34 Minutes: John Swift hits 35-yard free kick hopelessly wide.

35 Minutes: Long-range shot from van den Berg is way over.

Second half

46 Minutes: Lowe hits a long-range shot but it’s straight at Al Habsi.

47 Minutes: Danny Ward saves well from Swift

57 Minutes: Kermorgant plays Grabban in, but his chipped effort drifts wide.

76 Minutes: Mooy skips away from two me and drives into the box - Quaner can’t get his feet sorted to convert.

81 Minutes: Another sensational tackle by Hefele to deny Kermorgant.

90+2 Minutes: Gunter heads over for Reading.

Extra time

101 Minutes: McCleary shoots wide for Reading.

105 Minutes: McCleary goes inches wide.

Penalties

Reading: Kermorgant scores

Town: Lowe scores

Reading: Williams scores

Town: Hefele's penalty is saved by Al-Habsi

Reading: Kelly scores

Town: Wells scores

Reading: Moore fires over

Town: Mooy scores

Reading: Obita's penalty is saved by Ward

Town: Schindler wins it for Town!

Line-Ups

Reading FC (3-5-2): Al-Habsi; Van den Berg (Obita,64), Moore, Ilori; Gunter, Evans, Swift (Kelly,100) , Williams, Blackett, Kermorgant, Grabban (McCleary, 74)

Subs Not Used : Jaakkola, Beerens, Mendes, Popa

Booked: Van den Berg, Kermorgant, Obita

Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Ward; Smith (Cranie,88), Hefele, Schindler, Lowe; Hogg, Mooy; Kachunga (Quaner, 66), Brown (Palmer, 98), van La Parra; Wells

Subs Not Used: Coleman, Holmes-Dennis, Whitehead, Hudson

Booked: Hogg, Kachunga, Smith

Half Time: Reading FC 0 Huddersfield Town 0

Att: 76,682

Next Match: In the Premier League in August! Get In!