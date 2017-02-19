Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Reading are already preparing for Tuesday’s big Championship clash at Huddersfield Town.

Elimination from the FA Cup at Manchester United in the 3rd Round means the Royals were without a game this weekend.

Jaap Stam’s side are currently fourth, a place and a point behind Town having played a game more and are currently unbeaten in six, winning four of those games.

After beating Brentford 3-2 at home on Tuesday night, Stam’s assistant Andries Ulderink said: “We are ready for some tough games ahead.

“We try to rotate the team as much as possible to keep everyone fresh.

“More depth in the squad means we can make changes in the team and get wins.”

Stam’s compatriot Ulderink says John Swift should overcome a toe injury in time for the Town match while fellow midfielders Stephen Quinn (knee) and Joey Van Den Berg (hamstring) as well as defender Paul McShane (calf) are closing in on returns too.