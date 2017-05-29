The video will start in 8 Cancel

Beaten Reading manager Jaap Stam congratulated Huddersfield Town on reaching the Premier League and vowed to give it another shot himself next season.

Stam said his players gave everything in their bid to win the Sky Bet Championship play-off final but just came up short in the penalty shoot-out.

"It's always hard to lose, even a league game," said Stam.

"What we have achieved this season has been great, we have made progress by ending up in the top six and reaching the play-off final.

"Of course you want to play the final and win. You want to give it your best shot and win.

"We did everything in our power to win, because it's not about how you play, the result is the only thing that matters.

"I think we worked very hard in the final, like we have been doing all season, and we tried to get the max out of it.

"But during the game neither team was really taking any risks.

"It is easy to say 'just treat it like another game' but that's impossible to do. It is a totally different occasion."

Stam, whose side finished third and whose club last played in the top division in 2012-13, said he had no complaints about the penalty shoot-out.

"We worked very hard in the match and, when it comes to the penalties, it's basically a lottery," said the Dutchman.

"You have to ask people to keep their cool like they would do in a training session, but of course you can't created the same tension on the training ground as in the stadium.

"The players took their responsibilities.

"It was very important to me that the players took their responsibilities. They know there is a possibility you can miss, it happens.

"Everyone is very disappointed that we couldn't win it and we are not going to the Premier League.

"Eventually Huddersfield won it Congratulations to them and good luck to them next season.

"We will have to give it another shot next season."