Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Reading assistant manager Andries Ulderink is confident the Royals will be able to play their own game when they visit Huddersfield Town later today.

The Berkshire side have the second-highest average possession in the Championship (58.3%) - behind only Fulham (58.4%) - and have become known for their measured build-up play based on Ajax's philosophy of playing out from the back.

Ulderink took charge of the Dutch giants' second team, with Jaap Stam as his assistant, for two years before heading to the Madejski Stadium where their roles were reversed.

And the Dutchman is confident his side can roll out the same brand of possession-based football at the John Smith's Stadium - despite Town being third in the average possession table (55.8%).

"Huddersfield look very fit and play some very good football with some very creative players," he told BBC Radio Berkshire.

"They can play different types of football, where they dominate the game but also on the counter-attack. But, we go there to play our own game and we're going for the win of course.

"We only focus on one game at a time. There are tough games right through the Championship as it's very hard to predict what's going to happen.

"We've got a very good squad and we've got depth, so we're ready for it."