Why Reading FC holds happy memories for Harry Bunn - not so much for Jonathan Hogg

Huddersfield Town pair Harry Bunn and Jonathan Hogg have had indifferent experiences at Reading.

Huddersfield Town head to Reading on Saturday seeking the seventh win in nine which would be sure to keep them top of the Championship.

It’s a sixth visit to the Madejski Stadium stretching back to a League Cup third-round tie in 2003/04, when Reading won 1-0.

And its a venue that holds happy memories for Harry Bunn but not so good ones for Jonathan Hogg.

Town’s last trip there was in the third round of last season’s FA Cup.

The replay was going well as Jamie Paterson and Tommy Smith put David Wagner’s side two up inside 15 minutes.

But then midfielder Hogg was red carded for a foul on Matej Vydra in the 27th minute with Lucas Piazon scoring from the resulting 20-yard free-kick.

Vydra then claimed a hat trick before Alex Fernandez’s late long-range strike.

Town had already been to the Mad Stad for a Championship clash, drawing 2-2 (Paterson and Nahki Wells netted) in what turned out to be Chris Powell’s last match as manager before Wagner’s arrival.

The season before (2014/15) Town visited Reading with Mark Lillis in caretaker control following Mark Robins’ departure with Lillis handing a first start to Bunn.

And the former Manchester City player, now 23, grabbed a goal alongside Jacob Butterfield as Town won 2-1.

Bunn has made two starts and three substitute appearances this season while Hogg, 27, has made eight starts and one appearance from the bench.

Harry Bunn scores on his first start for Huddersfield Town against Reading back in August 2014.

Meanwhile Reading go into Saturday’s showdown unbeaten in seven matches in all competitions.

Jaap Stam’s side followed up Saturday’s 2-1 Championship win at Barnsley with a 2-1 League Cup third-round victory at Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday.

However, last night's victory came at a price - defender Liam Moore limping off just after the hour mark and former Manchester United defender Tyler Blackett sent off.

Blackett will therefore be suspended for the match against Town as will Jamaican international forward Garath McCleary, who was red carded at Barnsley.

Stam said of the win at Brighton, sealed by goals from Stephen Quinn and Jon Swift: “We started very well when it was 11 against 11.

“It was a little bit like Saturday. We dominated the game and created a couple of great chances.

“I must be honest, Brighton had a couple of good chances too, but overall we were very happy with the 11 vs 11 situation and we deserved our first goal.

“You hoped we would get the second goal in the first half. But then the sending off and the game changes - again.

“We worked very hard. And it was hard work, defending more than playing the football we like to play.”