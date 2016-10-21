Login Register
Reading FC recruit former Huddersfield Town midfielder Dean Gorre for scouting role

The 46-year-old will work with the Royals’ director of football Brian Tevreden to help identify players to bring to Madejski Stadium

Dean Gorre in action for Huddersfield Town against Wolverhampton Wanderers back in 2001.
Dean Gorre in action for Huddersfield Town against Wolverhampton Wanderers back in 2001.

Former Huddersfield Town star Dean Gorre has joined Championship rivals Reading.

The 46-year-old will work with the Royals’ director of football Brian Tevreden to help identify players to bring to Madejski Stadium.

Gorre, from Suriname, had a 17-year playing career in Holland and England.

He played for Feyenoord, Groningen and Ajax before joining Town in September 1999.

After 68 appearances and seven goals, Gorre joined Barnsley in July 2001 and also had a short spell at Blackpool before moving into coaching at Stoke City.

Gorre also coached at Southampton, Dutch club Roosendaal and Ajax before joining the Scotland set-up, then taking charge of the Suriname national team.

Gorre’s son Kenji is a 22-year-old winger who is currently on loan at Northampton Town from Swansea City while his other son Aidan,12, is in the youth ranks at Manchester United.

What Huddersfield Town players and fans need to do now according to Dale Tempest

Former player Dale Tempest believes Huddersfield Town could be set for their toughest test yet.

The former striker, now PR chief of Football League sponsors Sky Bet, believes everyone should keep calm and trust head coach David Wagner

Former Huddersfield Town boss Chris Powell set for John Smith's return with Derby County

Derby coach Chris Powell looks on before the Sky Bet Championship match against Cardiff City.

The 47-year-old will be in the Rams dug-out alongside new boss Steve McClaren during this weekend's SkyBet Championship clash

