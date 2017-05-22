Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Reading FC could be without left-back Jordan Obita for the play-off final against Huddersfield Town next weekend.

The defender was stretchered off the pitch after the full time whistle in the Royals' semi-final first leg against Fulham and he played no part in the second leg at the Madejski Stadium.

Although he is not yet ruled out of the final, manager Jaap Stam gave an update as to the extent of the injury.

He told GetReading: "We need to have a look at how bad the injury is and if he’s going to be available for the final or not.

"He’s not ruled out yet.

"His ankle twisted so we need to have a look. The doctors have had a look at it.

"Sometimes it can take time to get back fit, sometimes you want to take a bit of a risk as well as a player.

"We’ll have a look at him because he doesn’t need to take a big risk. If we do that then he might be out for longer."

Reading's record without Obita in the side is slightly better than when the 23-year-old is included, with the Royals winning 67 per cent of matches without him this season compared to their 47 per cent win rate with him included.