Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head to Wembley Stadium on bank holiday Monday to take on Reading FC in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final.

Both sides are hoping to be promoted to the Premier League and earn themselves a whopping £200 million in the process.

Fans heading to Wembley on Monday will be dreaming of going to Old Trafford, Anfield and the Emirates next season.

But if you are heading to the national stadium on Monday, prepare yourself by taking a quick look at our away day guide.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

What is the stadium address?

Empire Way, London, HA9 0WS.

How many Town fans are going?

Town were initially allocated 38,328 tickets, but that has now risen to 39,150 tickets for the trip to Wembley.

The fixture looks like it could well sell out, with only a handful of tickets remaining.

What is the nearest train station to the ground?

The nearest Underground stop to the stadium is Wembley Park, which is only a ten minute walk away from the ground.

Fans can reach this stop by taking either the Jubilee or Metropolitan line.

Wembley Central is slightly further away, but it has both rail connections and a London Underground stop too.

This underground station is served by the Bakerloo line, while the railway station is on the the Euston-Milton Keynes line.

The nearest train station is Wembley Stadium which is on the London Marylebone-Birmingham line.

What is parking like for fans?

Wembley Stadium is for public transport only and so car parking is limited.

This is the same for the surrounding area where prices can vary depending on the occasion and most side street parking is for residents only.

Where should away fans drink?

The main places where Town fans can have a drink on Monday near the ground are J.J. Moons (Wetherspoons) and the Green Man which are both near Wembley Stadium station.

The Torch near Wembley Park tube station is also a good pub which fans might like to try.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

There are various other pubs surrounding the ground, and due to the number of fans that normally visit the stadium for matches like the playoff final, the police normally allocate pubs to supporters depending on which side of the stadium they are sitting, so for Town fans this is the West side.

How much does a pie, a pint and a programme cost?

If fans want to buy a pie at the stadium it will cost them £5.

It costs £4 for a pint, and an official match day programme is usually priced in the region of £5-£10.

What happened last time?

Town won last time out - 1-0 at the John Smith's Stadium.

Phillip Billing grabbed the winner in the 82nd minute of the game.

At the Madejski Stadium, Reading beat Town 1-0 with Rajiv Van La Parra being sent off 25 minutes in.