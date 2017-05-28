The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town face Reading FC tomorrow in one of the biggest matches in the club's recent history.

The pair meet in the Championship play-off final at Wembley, with the winner booking a spot in next season's Premier League competition.

Town will be without Jon Gorenc Stankovic and Philip Billing for the final match of the English football season, but welcomed back Elias Kachunga and Kasey Palmer to the squad this week.

Although the Chelsea loanee has not played a competitive match for Town since the 2-1 win over Leeds United in February, head coach David Wagner confirmed he could be in contention for the Wembley showcase.

Reading on the other hand will be without suspended captain Paul McShane, but welcome back left-back Jordan Obita, who missed the play-off semi-final second leg against Fulham with an ankle injury.

Who would you pick to do the business against Reading and earn Town a spot in the top flight for the first time in 45 years?

