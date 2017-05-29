Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town secured promotion to the top flight of English football with a sensational penalty shootout victory over Reading FC at Wembley.

The teams could not be separated over 120 minutes, with the game heading to spot kicks.

Town fell behind early, but recovered to set up a match point scenario for Christopher Schindler.

The centre-back duly converted to send the incredible travelling Town support into ecstacy.

Here are your quick-fire talking points from the game.

Key Moment

So many that could have turned the tide - Izzy Brown’s first-half miss, Nahki Wells’ extra time effort but Danny Ward’s penalty save from Jordan Obita was crucial in the shoot-out.

Moan of the Match

Will Huddersfield Town ever do it the easy way? Tonight though, no-one will care because they are Premier League!!

Talking Point

Is there any other side in all four divisions with so much character, grit and determination to defy all the odds and succeed?

Man of the Match

Christopher Schindler - to step-up and convert a penalty worth £200 million with all eyes on you, sheer class and composure.

Tweet of the Match

Referee Watch

Neil Swarbrick (Lancashire) : Tried to let the game flow but let too many niggly fouls go - particularly on Nahki Wells.

Atmosphere

The Huddersfield Town fans were simply sensational throughout, out-singing their Reading counterparts from beginning to end.

Verdict

They put the whole of West Yorkshire through the wringer as well as on the map as Huddersfield Town became a Premier League side.