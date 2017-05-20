Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Reading FC will be without captain Paul McShane when the Royals face Huddersfield Town in the play-off final on Monday, May 29.

The centre-back was shown a straight red card in Reading's semi-final first leg against Fulham after a dangerous tackle on midfielder Kevin McDonald.

With the Royals deciding against appealing the decision, McShane was handed a three-match ban, ruling him out for the second leg, final and the first match of next season.

For the second leg, Jaap Stam selected Tiago Ilori, Liam Moore and Joey van den Berg to play at the back, with McShane dropping out and Tyler Blackett moving into the wing-back position.

Although their leader on the pitch, Reading's record without McShane in the side is remarkably similar to when he is absent.

In the 29 matches the captain has played this season, Reading have won 16 (55%), draw five (17%) and lost eight (28%).

In the 24 without McShane, the Royals have won 13 (54%), drawn four (17%) and lost seven (29%).