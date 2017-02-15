Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town moved to within four points of the SkyBet Championship automatic places with a dramatic win over Rotherham United at the New York Stadium.

David Wagner's side twice came from behind against a spirited home side - Semi Ajayi and Tom Adeyemi's goals cancelled out by Town's Joe Lolley and Elias Kachunga.

And as the game entered stoppage time, finely balance at 2-2, full-back Tommy Smith powered home a wonderful half-volley to claim a stunning comeback for Huddersfield Town.

The victory made it five successive league victories for the promotion-chasing side ahead of an FA Cup showdown with Premier League giants Manchester City at the weekend.

But what can Huddersfield Town take away from the result? Below Examiner's Football Writer Blake Welton assesses the victory.

1. Ain't Nobody...Like Kachunga

Huddersfield Town’s second goal at the New York Stadium was the forward’s 11th of the season and it is little wonder the player has been catching the eye of a trio of Premier League clubs.

But the 24-year-old is more than just goals, playing more minutes than any other Town player and bringing an intense work-rate, hunger and desire to the team.

There’s little wonder why Town fans can be heard singing ‘Ain’t Nobody Like Kachunga’ from the stands...

2. Collin Quaner is a work in progress

From a mega-hit to a work-in-progress, after a dream start in the FA Cup against Rochdale, the £500,000 January signing from Union Berlin has so far failed to deliver.

The forward looked off the pace against the Millers and has not lived up to the expectations of a big target man offering different team dynamics.

Still, it is only four games into a fledging Town career with plenty of time to improve and plenty of crucial games to do it in.

3. Jonathan Hogg was a big miss

David Wagner’s side were both sloppy and lethargic in the opening 45 minutes and a lot of that can be attributed to the absence of the midfield enforcer through injury.

Granted, Philip Billing deputised well but what Hogg brings to the line-up is more than just about personnel - he breaks-up opposition play, controls the tempo and lets others such as Aaron Mooy go forward and create.

The sooner the 28-year-old returns to action the better as Town enter the make-or-break part of the season.

4. Town can't stop winning

Whether it be last minute winners, late free-kicks, deflected shots or own goals – Huddersfield Town continually discover a way to win.

Victory against Rotherham was ugly but showed Town have the determination to find a way towards precious points – an approach that has seen them take 32 out of a possible 39 available since December 3.

That equates to 10 wins, two draws and only one defeat in 13 – winning is becoming quite a habit, and hopefully like all habits, will be hard to break.

5. Why We Love Town

Victory at the New York Stadium on Valentine’s Day really reinforced why we all love Huddersfield Town.

Sometimes the relationship between supporter and club may feel more like a marriage of convenience after every uninspiring and mediocre year after year, but it’s nights and times like this which rekindle burning passions and makes everyone realise why they fell in love in the first place.

For better or worse, richer or poorer, in sickness or in health – fans and club will always be interwined, with the current feeling like the throes of first love.