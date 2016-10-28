Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham fans might remember ex-Newcastle United ace Malcolm Macdonald’s managerial reign for a promotion.

But for Huddersfield Town supporters, his time in the dug-out will always be associated with relegation and a mauling at Manchester City.

As a player Macdonald, now 66, was a swashbuckling striker who banged in the goals for the Magpies, Arsenal and England.

But he began his senior career at Fulham, and as a full-back.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town's open training session

Transferred to Luton Town for £17,750 in 1969 (he later cost Newcastle £180,000 and Arsenal £333,333) ‘Supermac’ returned to Craven Cottage in 1979.

After a spell as chief marketing executive, he succeeded Bobby Campbell as manager in November 1980.

He guided Fulham away from the danger of relegation to the basement division.

In 1982, the West London club won promotion to the second tier, and the following season, they finished fourth.

Macdonald left in April 1984 after media disclosures about his private life.

He ran a pub in Worthing before returning to management with Town in October 1987.

The Leeds Road side were struggling in the second tier when Macdonald breezed into Leeds Road to succeed Steve Smith.

He looked - and sounded - the part as he promised to push his new charges up the table.

But after 206 days, and with Town having dropped into the Third Division (now League One), he left by mutual consent.

Macdonald presided over just six victories, and with 16, has the lowest win percentage of any Town boss.

And his record includes the club’s record league defeat, 10-1 at Manchester City in November 1987.

His successor was his right-hand man Eoin Hand, the former Republic of Ireland international.

Macdonald, who has battled alcoholism, now lives in Northumberland.