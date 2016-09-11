Record-breaking start special and next target is 70 points says Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner

David Wagner revealed Huddersfield Town’s table-topping players are “hungry to keep this run going” after making the best start in club history.

The 1-0 derby win over Leeds United made it five wins and a draw from the opening six league games ahead of the Tuesday-night trip to Brighton.

And Wagner, who insists the Championship table is “irrelevant” until half way, says a base of 70 points must be the next target if Town are to then make a serious late-season push.

Wagner – who has been promised extra backing for signings by chairman Dean Hoyle should Town be in promotion contention – said of Town’s four-point lead and record-breaking start: “This is something really special.

“If you know how old this club is and how successful this club was, then this is certainly something special.

“This will always be mentioned in the club history but, and this is important, we have to look forward.

“So 70 points is now our target and we would like to have more.

“I know from the dressing room that the lads are hungry and greedy, and they would like to keep this run going.”

A Saturday-night hotel meal for the squad followed victory at Elland Road, where Aaron Mooy’s 56th-minute winner – his first goal in English football after signing on loan for the season from Manchester City – rewarded another solid performance in front of 28,514.

Sunday training then featured recovery for the players who played and more hard work for those who didn’t, with a view to tackling a Brighton side who lost 2-0 at home to Brentford.

Mooy, Jack Payne and Elias Kachunga were all being checked, while Chris Schindler and Chris Lowe were treated for knocks.

“After the international break we wanted to get back to our performance and our identity and I think we did that because, from the defensive side, it was maybe our best 90 minutes,” added Wagner.

“The togetherness, the fighting spirit and the working ethic of the players was unbelievable and, with a great strike from Aaron Mooy, we deserved to win it.”