The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town host Aston Villa tonight with the visitors hoping to record their first four-match winning streak since December 2009.

The Villans have won their last three matches - against Derby County, Bristol City and Rotherham United - and will arrive at the John Smith's Stadium in good spirits after a disastrous start to 2017.

Steve Bruce's side had taken just one point since the turn of the year when they faced the Rams at Villa Park on February 25, effectively crushing any hopes they had of sneaking into the play-off spots come May.

But three wins on the spin has lifted some of the doom and gloom around Villa Park and now ex-Town boss Bruce will be hoping his side can win a fourth in a row for the first time since the Martin O'Neill era.

The Northern Irishman's team beat Hull City, Manchester United, Sunderland and Stoke City over the festive period taking themselves to fourth in the Premier League.

What will also give Town confidence is Villa's woeful away record.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Town celebrate draw at Villa Park Share this video Watch Next

The Midlands club have notched just three away wins all season after winning just one in the last campaign - on the opening day against Bournemouth.

Town on the other hand have the fourth-best home record in the league, winning 12 of their 17 matches at the John Smith's Stadium.

Only Brighton (13) have won more on home soil.