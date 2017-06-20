Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have sold an incredible 20,192 season cards ahead of the club's inaugural Premier League campaign.

After selling an initial 17,522 before the successful SkyBet Championship Play-Off campaign, the club put a limited number on sale yesterday morning at a price of £299.

Fans reportedly queued outside the John Smith's Stadium from 2am with the phone lines constantly engaged and online sales suspended from mid-morning.

By 12.30pm, all available season cards were completely sold out with the remaining seats, largely in the Fantastic Media Stand Lower Tier , reserved for match day sales.

Demand to watch David Wagner 's side in Premier League action has been so high the club are also looking at providing a ticket re-sale platform for fans who cannot attend specific games as well as a Season Card waiting list.

Huddersfield Town’s Commercial Director Sean Jarvis said: “Everyone connected with the club should be very proud of this achievement ahead of what will be a landmark season.

“The demand for Season Cards was completely unprecedented, which I believe is testament to all the hard work that has gone into the club over many years.

“Huddersfield Town is a community club and it is superb to see fans coming together to back the team in the new Premier League season.

“I’d like to thank every fan for their patience on what was a testing day as they queued, waiting online or tried to call to get their Season Card. We all appreciate the manner with which you approached this process.

“I also want to pay tribute to every member of staff in the Ticket Office, who in the face of unprecedented demand did their Club proud.

“The hard work will continue at the Club to ensure we are prepared and ready for the season come 12 August.”