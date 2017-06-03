Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were promoted to the Premier League after a nail-biting penalty shootout victory over Reading FC at Wembley on Monday.

The Terriers proved a plethora of pundits wrong by achieving promotion, with more tipping the West Yorkshire side for relegation at the start of the campaign than to go up.

And Town have also defied history by sealing promotion to the top flight.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Here is a list of records from the Championship era the Terriers have broken by achieving promotion.