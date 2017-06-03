Huddersfield Town were promoted to the Premier League after a nail-biting penalty shootout victory over Reading FC at Wembley on Monday.
The Terriers proved a plethora of pundits wrong by achieving promotion, with more tipping the West Yorkshire side for relegation at the start of the campaign than to go up.
And Town have also defied history by sealing promotion to the top flight.
Here is a list of records from the Championship era the Terriers have broken by achieving promotion.
- No team has been promoted via the play-offs with a negative goal difference (Town = -2)
- No team has been promoted via the play-offs having scored fewer than 60 (QPR, 2014) goals (Town = 56)
- No team has been promoted via the play-offs having spent more than 40 years (Blackpool, 2010) out of the top flight (Town = 45)
- Only Cardiff City (52 years) and Bradford City (78 years) have waited longer than Town (45 years) between top tier seasons
- No German manager has ever been promoted from the Championship
- Only five foreign managers have been promoted from the Championship (Rafa Benitez, Aitor Karanka, Slavisa Jokanovic, Roberto Di Matteo, Jean Tigana).
- Only six teams have been promoted through the play-offs having racked up over 80 points in the regular season
- Town have won 22 matches by a single goal margin - a Championship record
- Town have won six penalty shootouts in the play-offs - no other team have won more than one
Town's victory means Reading have been unsuccessful in their last six play-off campaigns