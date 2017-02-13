Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town’s hopes of making the last 16 of the Under 23 Premier League Cup took a hit as they went down 6-2 to Liverpool in their penultimate group game.

Frankie Bunn’s side had Jamie Spencer, playing at left-back, sent off after a 75th-minute clash with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

And they actually finished with nine men after Olly Dyson, scorer of both their goals, was forced off injured with all three substitutes already used.

Liverpool’s win in the tie at Curzon Aston, where Town are staging their home games in this competition, assured them of top spot in Group G.

Town, whose final group game is against Ipswich Town at Curzon on Sunday, February 26, could still finish second and so progress.

But it all depends on the outcome against the Suffolk side and that of West Brom’s last two games, at home to Ipswich then Liverpool.

Town gave a second trial appearance to former Leeds United striker Frankie Mulhern.

Liverpool were four up by the break through Ben Woodburn, Matty Virtue, Harry Wilson and Sheyi Ojo.

Wilson added another with a 52nd-minute header before Dyson responded with his double for Town.

Spencer was show a straight red card after 75 minutes following an off-the-ball clash with Alexander-Arnold which sparked a skirmish involving other players.

The Liverpool defender had appeared as a substitute in Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur.

After Dyson was forced off Woodburn drilled home Liverpool’s sixth.

Town: Coddington; Spencer, Cogill, Edmonds-Green, Williams; Booty, O’Brien; Warde (Tear, 65), Dyson, Carvalho (Dalling, 85); Mulhern (Scott, 85).

Subs not used: Marriott, Schofield.

Town Under 18s led slip a two-goal lead as they were beaten 4-2 in their Professional Development League match at Bolton Wanderers.

Dominic Tear and Matty Daly scored before the home team’s fightback.