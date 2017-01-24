Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Midlands-based referee Oliver Langford will take charge of Huddersfield Town's FA Cup fourth round tie against Rochdale at Spotland.

The official has overseen eight Town matches in his seven-year career as a ref, brandishing 11 yellow cards and two reds to Town men.

In the only Town FA Cup fixture Langford has taken charge, of he sent off Jonathan Hogg for pulling down Matej Vydra when he was one on one with Joe Murphy.

At that point, Town were 2-0 up but went on to lose 5-2 with Vydra netting a hat trick.

Langford also sent Joel Lynch off when Town met Reading at the John Smith's Stadium in December, 2013.

This term, the ref has dished out 93 bookings in 28 games, showing a red card five times - four of which came in successive matches.

The official has taken charge of Town once before this season - in the impressive 2-1 victory over Newcastle at St James' Park.

Langford will be assisted by Steven Meredith and Christopher Akers, with Andy Haines taking up fourth official duties.