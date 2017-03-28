Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Scott Duncan will take charge of Huddersfield Town's match against Burton Albion this weekend.

The official has taken charge of four Town matches in his career, with the Terriers failing to notch a victory in any of those games.

Most recently, Duncan saw Michael Hefele's famous first goal in English football, when the German charged down Aston Villa keeper Pierluigi Gollini and deflected the ball home off his hip.

Previous to that match, Duncan has seen Huddersfield lose 4-0 on two occasions - against Bournemouth in 2014 and against Watford in 2013.

The only other Town match the Englishman has officiated was Town's 3-1 defeat to Burnley in March last season.

Duncan has handed five bookings out to Town men in his career, with no red cards.

Akil Howson and Christopher Akers will run the line for Duncan while Martin Coy will take up fourth official duties.