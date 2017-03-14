Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's trip to Bristol City on Friday will be officiated by Nottinghamshire referee David Coote.

The ref - who began officiating as a 16-year-old - took charge of Town's trip to Craven Cottage earlier in the season, where David Wagner's side were hammered 5-0 by a rampant Fulham.

Town were comprehensively beaten on the day by the Cottagers, with Chris Martin bagging a brace and Lucas Piazon, Kevin McDonald and Tomas Kalas also on the scoresheet.

Coote had a quiet game on the day, reaching for his pocket just three times with Dean Whitehead, Kasey Palmer and Ryan Fredericks going in the book.

The official averages just under four yellow cards a match and has brandished the red on four occasions this season.

Town have won just one Championship match under the control of Coote - the 4-1 victory at Vicarage Road in 2014 - with the official not reaching for a red in any of the five Town matches he has refereed.

Coote will be supported at Ashton Gate by linesmen Adam Matthews and Nick Hopton, with Tim Robinson taking up fourth official duties.