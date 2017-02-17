Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's 2004 play-off final referee Mark Clattenburg has quit the Premier League in favour of the top refereeing role in Saudi Arabia.

The 41-year-old has been a top-flight referee since the year Town were promoted to League One and has overseen a Champions League final, FA Cup final and European Championship final.

The Newcastle United fan will take over from Howard Webb as Saudi Arabia's head of refereeing, with the latter standing down from the position 11 days ago.

Speaking live on the Saudi Football Federation's Twitter page, Clattenburg said: "This is an important move forward. We have professional referees in the country that I am leaving, which has been a big positive.

"One thing I'd like to do is work with the refereeing team and the president to make this happen so that it will be successful for many, many years to come."

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited thanked the referee in a statement released yesterday.

"PGMOL would like to wish Mark Clattenburg well as he prepares for his move to the Saudi Arabian Football Federation," it read.

"Since joining the PGMOL Select Group in 2004, Mark developed into one of our top officials, refereeing at the highest level and setting standards for others to follow.

"His accomplishments are numerous and last season saw Mark achieve a memorable treble, on top of another consistently excellent season in the Premier League, as he officiated three major cup finals - the FA Cup final, the UEFA Champions League final and the UEFA Euro 2016 final.

"Mark is a talented referee, he has been a great asset to the English game and hopefully an inspiration to those who want to get into refereeing at the grass roots of the game.

"We understand this is an exciting opportunity for Mark as well as further underlining what high esteem English match officials are held throughout the world game."