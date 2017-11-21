Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town prospect Regan Booty is keen to take the step up to first-team football after a summer move to Yeovil Town collapsed at the final hurdle.

Booty had impressed manager David Wagner earlier this year and been handed the opportunity to train with the seniors while continuing to captain the Under 23 Development side.

However, following a trial with Yeovil during pre-season, it appeared Booty was on his way to Somerset on loan.

The 19-year-old was present for the club’s official squad photograph, but the proposed deal fell through at the last minute.

“It was unfortunate that it didn’t go through because it would have been really good for me to go there and get experience,” said Booty, whose father Martyn was both a player and coach at Town.

“They were really keen to sign me but it fell through, literally on the last day before the season started, so it was a bit of a nightmare really.”

Despite Booty’s disappointment, he has not let it distract him and he is determined to keep impressing.

“I’ve been training with the first team quite a lot and it’s going well,” he explained.

“It’s just nice to be around a Premier League group and I don’t feel out of place at all when I’m training with them.

“I can only do what I’ve been doing and, if the opportunity comes to play for the first team, then I’ll make sure I take it.

“And if I go out on loan then I’ll make sure I impress the manager there and the manager here for future reference.”

Booty captained the Under 23s on Monday in a comfortable 4-1 victory over Barnsley at PPG Canalside.

The midfielder broke the deadlock early on with a curling effort from the right and went on to play a big part in the win.

Booty said: “I think over the years I’ve got physically stronger and, from the experience of playing games, you learn to use your body better.

“All the fitness work we do here is getting me ready to play men’s football - it’s great.”