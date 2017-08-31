Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's transfer deadline day passed with ease as the Terriers only had to deal with two players moving out of the club.

Nahki Wells left the John Smith's Stadium today, with Burnley signing the 27-year-old forward for an undisclosed fee, while youngster Fraser Horsfall joined Kidderminster Harriers on loan after his recall from Gateshead.

But Town were never rushed with either deal, with the ground work done well before the deadline.

The 2017 summer deadline day follows a similar pattern to head coach David Wagner's previous final days, with most business done months in advance, allowing him time to gel the squad and put his feet up come August 31.

Town brought in 12 signings over the summer, as well as making Elias Kachunga's loan deal permanent, adding depth and Premier League quality to the squad.

In contrast, some Premier League clubs were searching for signings right up until the 11pm deadline, with Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal just three missing out on marquee signings on the final day.

Chelsea even missed out on Ross Barkley in the final hour of the day, with the creative midfielder deciding to stay at Everton after passing a medical at the Stamford Bridge club.

The window will give Wagner confidence, with his team now fully functioning and fitting in well together - as has been shown in the first three matches of the Premier League season.

Town are still unbeaten for the 2017/18 campaign, beating Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Rotherham (in the Carabao Cup) and drawing with Southampton.

Town's Premier League rivals now have the problem of bedding in their new signings, while Town will hit the ground running following the international break at West Ham on Monday, September 11.

Roll on the next competitive fixture.