Huddersfield Town were beaten 2-0 by Stoke City yesterday, bunching up the bottom of the Premier League table.

Strikes from Joe Allen and Mame Diouf settled the match for the home side, with Paul Lambert's men now just a point behind the Terriers.

Town were second best on the day and will need to see a marked improvement ahead of their next league match against Liverpool if they are to add to their points total.

Here are five things Rory Benson learned from the weekend defeat.

1. A relegation battle has become a reality

Before the season started, fans and pundits alike were expecting Town to be battling for survival at the bottom of the Premier League.

But after a solid start to the season, the Terriers have found themselves above the dogfight for most of the campaign.

However, a winless run of six games has sucked Town into the scrap and the pressure will be on David Wagner's men to keep the three-point gap between themselves and 18th place.

Although most would have predicted a relegation battle at the start of the season, it's now become a reality.

2. Town need to make a statement against Manchester United or Liverpool

The Terriers may well find it difficult to keep the gap at three points when their next two league games are against Liverpool and Manchester United, but the performance can set the tone for future matches.

If Town can put in two solid displays against the giant north west clubs belief will return to the squad - even if they fail to take any points.

That would set them in good stead for the following clashes against AFC Bournemouth and West Bromwich Albion.

3. Aaron Mooy needs a break

The Australia international looked jaded against Town's relegation rivals, failing to exert any real influence on the match.

Earlier in the season Mooy was central to everything Town did going forward, but in recent games he hasn't been able to find the same level of performance.

Although teams are paying more attention to the midfield linchpin, the busy festive period looks to have taken its toll on the former Manchester City man.

Hopefully he can be back to his metronomic best after a break over FA Cup fourth round weekend, but if not, it may be time for Danny Williams to join Jonathan Hogg in midfield.

4. More creativity is still needed

Although Town have dipped into the transfer market to bring in Alex Pritchard this month, the Terriers still struggled going forward at the bet365 Stadium.

Wagner has previously suggested that the ex-Norwich man would need time to bed into the Town system, but with just 14 games to go Town need that creativity now.

It may not be viable to bring in another addition to add to Town's offensive line, but a rethink of Town's attacking strategy may be needed to secure another season in the top flight.

Although counter attacking has worked against Manchester United and - to an extent - Manchester City, it may be time for the Terriers to be more assertive and direct when taking on a team outside of the top six.

5. Enjoy the Premier League ride no matter the outcome

Town may be on a poor run of form, but they are still outside the relegation zone.

Frustration does mount after six matches without a win, but fans have to be patient and bring their best every matchday to help their side as much as possible.

There are only 14 matches left of the season, so enjoy the Premier League ride, leave nothing behind and let's hope the players can do the business on the turf.