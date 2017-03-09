The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town kicked off their incredible 2016/17 season with a 2-1 win over Brentford in August.

Elias Kachunga and Kasey Palmer scored either side of a Nico Yennaris equaliser to hand Town an opening day victory over the Bees.

Brentford had beaten Town 5-1 at the John Smith's Stadium on the final day of the 2015/16 campaign, but David Wagner's side showed they were a force to be reckoned with this season with a dominant display in West Yorkshire.

Here's what Mel Booth had to say ahead of the match:

And here's what the head coach said about his team ahead of the clash:

Wagner has drilled into his players the 'no limits' mentality this season, and he expressed this philosophy in the first pre-match press conference of the season.

Here's what he said on Town's target's for the 2016/17 campaign:

Danny Ward followed the boss into the hot seat at the press conference.

The Liverpool loanee said he was enjoying life in Yorkshire and was relishing playing first team football.

Here he is being questioned:

That was all from the boss and keeper ahead of the match, and Town fans waited with bated breath to see how their side would kick off the campaign.

The Terriers did not disappoint and recorded their first opening day victory for a decade against the London side.

Here's how the game unfolded...

First half

2 mins: Joe Lolley sets up Tommy Smith for a break down the right and his cross fell to Rajiv van La Parra, who fired over.

2 mins: Seconds later, van La Parra was in again but fired straight at keeper Daniel Bentley.

3 mins: Jack Payne found space on the edge of the box but fired high with his left foot.

7 mins – Record signing Christopher Schindler makes a smart block to deny a Scott Hogan cross for a corner.

12 mins: Van La Parra cuts inside from left but fires high.

21 mins: Lively Joe Lolley beats John Egan in box then tries to beat him again, losing a good chance.

22 mins: Great turn by Elias Kachunga in box, but his cross is blocked for a corner by Josh McEachran.

33 mins: Great chance for Brentford as Scott Hogan fires across the face of goal but no-one is there to tap it home.

39 mins: Neat build-up involving Payne and Mooy brought a chance on the right for Kachunga, but he aimed wide of the near post.

40 mins: Nice attack by Payne was followed up by Lolley who, breaking into the box, fired a right-foot volley which was well beaten away by keeper Bentley.

Second half

50 mins: Town take the lead with a cracking downward header from Kachunga from a Smith cross.

53 mins: Cracking 25-yard left-foot drive from Payne is beaten away from the top corner by Bentley.

57 mins: Brentford make double substitution to try and perk things up, sending on Saunders and Yennaris for McEachran and Kerschbaumer.

63 mins: Decent chance for Brentford's Hogan, but he fired tamely at Ward.

65 mins: Kachunga off to a standing ovation. Sean Scannell on.

69 mins: A 30-yard Lewis Macleod free-kick for Brentford is well smothered by Ward.

76 mins: Bentley makes a miraculous save from Van La Parra after spilling Sean Scannell cross.

77 mins: Nico Yennaris equalises for Brentford, firing low past Ward.

78 mins: Sub Kasey Palmer mops up to score after Van La Parra shot blocked by Bentley.

85 mins: Lolley off to another standing ovation. Ivan Paurevic on for debut.

90: Minimum five minutes added.

Full time

On the final whistle, Town's players and head coach went to the Chadwick Lawrence Stand to celebrate with their supporters.

Wagner was happy and proud of the performance his team put in, but kept himself grounded knowing there were 45 more Championship games to go.

Here is what he told the Examiner after the match:

Another 20 victories have followed the opening day win, with Town now sat third in the Championship table.

The Terriers face their first opponents of the season again on Saturday, and a win could take them within three points of the automatic promotion spots - should Brighton slip up against Derby County on Friday.