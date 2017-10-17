Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Manchester United come to Huddersfield Town on Saturday as kings of the Premier League era.

The Old Trafford club have won 13 top-flight titles since the inception of the Premier League a quarter of a century ago.

Back in 1992-93, United won the first ever Premier crown, by a massive 10 points from Aston Villa, with Norwich City in third.

With the formation of the Premier, it meant Town were playing in the new ‘Division Two’, which was the third tier, and it wasn’t going well.

Although if you wind the clock back exactly 25 years you will find Town winning 3-2 at Hull City, with goals from Phil Starbuck, Phil Robinson and Iwan Roberts.

That was only a second win of the campaign – Town lost the first six league matches for the first time in their history despite being among the pre-season favourites for promotion.

The season was remarkable in a number of ways for Town, however.

In the August, planning permission was granted by Kirklees Council to build a new stadium across from the old Leeds Road ground, with formal Government approval coming in the September.

Also in the September, Town featured in their first ever live televised league match, against Bradford City at home. It was on ITV and Town lost 2-1 at home.

September also featured the full debut of one of Town’s true legends, the current club ambassador Andy Booth.

With just a third of the season remaining, Town were rooted firmly in the relegation zone and 10 points from safety.

That’s when ex-boss Mick Buxton returned to assist Ian Ross and sparked a massive upturn in fortunes.

Over the last 16 matches of the season, Town produced their best finish since 1920 and the second-best of all time, eventually finishing 15th.

For the record, while Town are playing far fewer matches this season than in recent years – on Saturday they are looking for their first win over United since March 1952 (3-2 with a Jimmy Glazzard double and Vic Metcalfe penalty) – back in 1992-93 they played a total of 61!

In addition to the league, they played six ties in the FA Cup, four in the Coca-Cola Cup (League Cup) and five in the Autoglass Trophy.