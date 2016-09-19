Login Register
Remember when Jeremy Helan was involved in a Huddersfield Town refereeing blunder?

As the Sheffield Wednesday player is set to quit football, the Examiner looks at a bizarre incident that occurred back in December 2012

Sheffield Wednesday player Jeremy Helan spent the end of last season on-loan at Wolverhampton Wanderers.
As midfielder Jeremy Helan is set to quit football to focus on religion, Huddersfield Town fans will remember a bizarre incident that occurred during a clash in December 2012.

At the age of 24, the devout Muslim has reportedly fallen out of love with the game and is set to give up his life as a professional footballer to focus on his religion.

The Sheffield Wednesday winger and former France Under 19 international has struggled to cement his place in the Owls' side for most of this year and spent the final three months of last season on loan at Championship rivals Wolves.

Jeremy Helan in action for Sheffield Wednesday against Birmingham City in January 2015.
However his contract at Hillsborough runs until the end of this season and the club remain in talks with the player over his future.

Town fans will remember the Sheffield Wednesday wideman being embroiled in a refereeing blunder at the John Smith’s back in December 2012.

During the Championship clash, Hertfordshire referee Mick Russell showed Helan two yellow cards within the first 25 minutes, for diving then a foul, but failed to send him off.

That was because he mistakenly noted the name of Owls teammate Michail Antonio for the first offence.

The game went on to finish goalless and Helan has made a total of 145 appearances for Wednesday while Antonio, 26, was recently been called into the England squad.

Helan is not the only footballer to voluntarily end his football career - former Wolves star Peter Knowles also quit the game to become a Jehovah's Witness in 1969.

