Talk about the turnstiles clicking!

Huddersfield Town hope to record a third consecutive league gate of more than 20,000 when Ipswich Town visit on Saturday.

The last time that happened was in 1970/71, when a combined 96,952 came to Leeds Road for the top-flight games against Liverpool (25,033), Arsenal (30,455) and Manchester United (41,464).

Throw in the previous First Division match against Everton (27,658) and the FA Cup clashes with Birmingham City (20,486) and Stoke City (40,363) and the aggregate for six successive games at the old ground was 185,459, and average of 30,910.

The only one Ian Greaves’ side lost was against United, who were 2-1 winners thanks to John Aston and former Town player Denis Law.

Frank Worthington put away a penalty for Town, just as he had when Arsenal were beaten 2-1.

Les Chapman got the other goal against the Gunners, who scored through Ray Kennedy and went on to do the double that season.

The attraction of the FA Cup in that period is shown by the fact that a league game against Stoke at the end of September was seen by just 15,626!