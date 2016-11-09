Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town defender Danny Kane has been named in the Republic of Ireland Under 21 squad.

It’s a first selection by coach Noel King for the 19-year-old.

Kane has played four times at Under 19 level, having skippered the Under 17s.

The 21s face the Czech Republic on Saturday, November 12 and Slovakia on Tuesday 15.

Both games take place at La Manga in Spain.

Kane, who usually plays centre-back, was the Republic’s Under 17 player of the year in 2015.

He joined Town from renowned Dublin junior club Cherry Orchard in 2013.