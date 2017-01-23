Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town want supporters to turn back time for the visit of Championship promotion rivals Brighton and Hove Albion on Thursday week.

That’s what the club are doing with admission prices for the big clash in front of the Sky Sports cameras on February 2 (7.45).

Tickets for all home areas are £10 adults, £5 over 60s and unaccompanied under 18s and £1 accompanied under 18s.

And the John Smith’s Stadium club are urging fans to dig out their favourite old Town shirt for the occasion.

It can be any era, home or away.

Town are hoping for another big gate to cheer David Wagner’s side on towards what would be a 16th league win of the season.

A ninth home success in 13 attempts was secured as Ipswich Town were beaten 2-0 on Saturday.

The clash, settled by goals from Izzy Brown and Christopher Schindler , drew a recorded gate of 19,113.

Town’s average is 19,998, the highest since the 1970/71 top-flight campaign.

Wagner’s side are third, eight points behind second-placed Brighton, who have a game in hand, at home to Cardiff City this Tuesday.

Chris Hughton’s side were 2-1 home winners over Sheffield Wednesday on Friday.