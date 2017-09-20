Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town defender Martin Cranie returned to the first team for last night's Carabao Cup loss to Crystal Palace having been sidelined with injury for the start of the season.

Cranie has had to watch from the stands for the opening month of Town's top-flight campaign due to an injured hip flexor, but the ex-England Under 21 international made his first appearance of the season in the blue and white stripes yesterday.

Unfortunately he could not prevent Town from being dumped out of the League Cup at the third round stage, as Bakary Sako's goal sealed Palace a place in the next stage.

Here's everything the returning defender had to say after the match.

How was it to get back out on the grass after your injury?

"It was great to get 90 minutes.

"I've only been back training about a week now and only had about three sessions, so for me personally it was good to get 90 minutes, but it was disappointing that we couldn't win the game."

It was a chance for some of you to stake your claim for the weekend, wasn't it?

"We changed the team a lot around from the one at the weekend.

"Everyone got a chance to stake a claim for the weekend, but I didn't think the first half was great.

"We were better in the second half and created a bit more but unfortunately we didn't get a goal."

Did the nine changes to the side upset the rhythm at Selhurst Park?

"Obviously it's different playing with different players but we all know our jobs - we play together every day so we can't blame it on that.

"I think first half we were just a bit slow on the ball and didn't find the right pass.

"We were a bit better second half but I think overall we didn't do enough."

Could a bit of complacency have crept in after the last time you played Palace?

"I don't know because it was a different team to the one that played in the first game so everyone was eager to play tonight.

"I can't fight everyone's effort and application because it was there, it was probably wrong decisions and a bit of bad luck in front of goal.

"I think we conceded a sloppy goal - it wasn't great at all.

"As I said, we had a few chances in the second half but overall we probably just didn't do enough."

Burnley have gone to extra time against Leeds - does that work to your advantage ahead of the weekend?

"I dont know what players they are playing tonight - they might have changed their team around like us so they might be fresh legged.

"But we're in tomorrow so we'll just focus on ourselves, we'll get recovered and we'll start prepping for the game on Thursday."