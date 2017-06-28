Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With Huddersfield Town set to play their first ever season in the Premier League, away day tickets are likely to be much-sought after this campaign.

Ahead of the publication of the 2017/18 league fixtures, the majority of the allocations for away games had already been set – with the exception of Tottenham Hotspur.

However, the club have now confirmed Town fans will be allocated 3,000 seats for their away trip to Wembley on Saturday, March 3rd.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

This is in line with allocations for the rest of the top six clubs as well as the majority of the rest of the Premier League.

However, there are a few exceptions with Town supporters able to look forward to a bumper away crowd at Leicester City's King Power Stadium (3,300) and potentially Burnley's Turf Moor (3,931) should the latter provide the entire David Fishwick Stand for the clash.

In contrast, there will be less than 3,000 away fans for the opening day trip to Crystal Palace's Selhurst Park (2,545) as well as Stoke City (2,774), Swansea City (2,090), Watford (2,150) and West Bromwich Albion (2,685).

This is because these allocations are 10% of the total capacity of each ground which means big voices will be needed on the South Coast for Town's trip to AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, November 18.

With Vitality Stadium's total capacity only 11,464 it means only 1,146 Terriers will be fortunate enough to get tickets to support David Wagner's men.

Meanwhile, Premier League rules introduced this year mean clubs are now required to seat away supporters together with at least some of them pitch side.

Therefore visiting supporters to Old Trafford for Town's tussle with Manchester United on Saturday, February 3rd will be closer to the action than ever before.

The only exception to this rule will be fellow newcomers, Newcastle United, who successfully argued the proposed change would present a safety hazard meaning Town fans will once again be up in the top tier for the fixture on Saturday, March 31.