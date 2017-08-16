Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's opening day victory against Crystal Palace on Saturday has teed them up to claim one of the best starts to a Premier League season for a newly-promoted team - if they can continue there good form against Newcastle United on Sunday.

Only 12 of the 51 sides promoted to the Premier League since the turn of the century managed to win at least half of the 12 points available to them from their opening four matches.

By contrast, 35 sides picked up no more than a third of the available points (four or less) from the same number of games.

The side Town would most like to emulate - or eclipse - are the Bolton team who won promotion in 2001.

The Trotters won all three of their opening league games in 2001/02 and are the only newly promoted side to have done that since 2000.

They were still unbeaten after four games - picking up 10 points out of a possible 12 - and after six games had 11 points which is 61% of those available to them.

West Ham in 2005/06 also had 11 points after six games, as did Hull in 2008/09 and West Ham in 2012/13.

In 2003/04 Portsmouth had eight points after four games while Blackpool had seven after four games in 2010/11 as did Hull in 2008/09 and West Ham in both 2005/06 and 2012/13.

Club (season): Points

Bolton (2001/02): 10 - Safe

Portsmouth (2003/04): 8 - Safe

Blackpool (2010/11): 7 - Relegated

Hull (2008/09): 7 - Safe

West Ham (2005/06): 7 - Safe

West Ham (2012/13): 7 - Safe

Burnley (2009/10): 6 - Relegated

Reading (2005/06): 6 - Safe

Wigan (2005/06): 6 - Safe

Man City (2000/01): 6 - Relegated

Man City (2002/03): 6 - Safe