Brighton & Hove Albion's Glenn Murray could prove to be a bargain up front for fantasy football managers, according to TrinityMirror Data research.

Players from newly promoted teams can prove to be a cheap source of points in the game - who can forget Charlie Adam’s breakthrough season with Blackpool in 2010/11 when he scored a massive 192 points while David Silva scored just 144 that year.

To see which players from the newly promoted sides – Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Huddersfield Town - might be this season’s Charlie Adam, the Huddersfield Examiner has had a look at their stats from last season and transferred them into points on the Premier League’s official fantasy football game.

With 23 goals and five assists in the league according to Opta, Glenn Murray would have been worth 107 points from goals and assists alone last season - more than any other newly promoted player.

Murray’s goals would have been worth 92 points (four points each for a forward) and his assists would have been worth 15 points (three points each regardless of position).

The striker is available for £6m which is less than half the price of Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane whose goals and assists were worth 137 points last season - 30 more than Murray’s would have been.

Anthony Knockaert would have scored the next most points with 99, the Brighton midfielder has a price tag of £6m and his 15 goals would have been worth 75 points (five each for a midfielder) and his eight assists would have been worth 24.

Newcastle forward Dwight Gayle’s 23 goals and two assists would have bagged any manager who had him 98 points. At £6.5m though he’s the most expensive player in our list.

Fellow Magpie Matt Ritchie’s 12 goals and seven assists would have been worth 81 points while he is priced at £6m.

Fantasy managers looking for a defender who can get goal and assists points might want to cast their eyes over Town's Tommy Smith.

The Terriers right-back has a £5m price tag and scored four goals and set up another 10 for his teammates last season.

They would have been worth 54 points on the game which is as many as the goals and assists of Ayoze Perez and more than those of both Jonjo Shelvey and Nahki Wells.

Top 10

Player(s) | Club | Position | Price (£m) | Points for goals and assists |Goals | Assists

1. Glenn Murray (Brighton & Hove Albion)| Fwd | 6 | 107 | 23 | 5

2. Anthony Knockaert (Brighton & Hove Albion)| Mid | 6 | 99 | 15 | 8

3. Dwight Gayle (Newcastle United)| Fwd | 6.5 | 98 | 23 | 2

4. Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United)| Mid | 6 | 81 | 12 | 7

5. Elias Kachunga (Huddersfield Town)| Mid | 6 | 66 | 12 | 2

6. Sam Baldock (Brighton & Hove Albion)| Fwd | 5 | 56 | 11 | 4

7. Tomer Hemed (Brighton & Hove Albion)| Fwd | 5 | 56 | 11 | 4

8. Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United)| Fwd | 5.5 | 54 | 9 | 6

9. Tommy Smith (Huddersfield Town) | Def | 5 | 54 | 4 | 10

10. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United)| Mid | 5.5 | 49 | 5 | 8

Top Five Defenders

Player(s) | Club | Price (£m) | Points for goals and assists | Goals | Assists

1. Tommy Smith | Huddersfield Town| 5 | 54 | 4 | 10

2. Ciaran Clark | Newcastle United| 4.5 | 24 | 3 | 2

3. DeAndre Yedlin | Newcastle United | 4.5 | 21 | 1 | 5

4. Jamaal Lascelles | Newcastle United | 4.5 | 21 | 3 | 1

5. Chris Löwe | Huddersfield Town | 4.5 | 21 | 2 | 3

Top Five Midfielders

Player(s) | Club | Price (£m) | Points for goals and assists | Goals | Assists

1. Anthony Knockaert | Brighton & Hove Albion| 6 | 99 | 15 | 8

2. Matt Ritchie | Newcastle United| 6 | 81 | 12 | 7

3. Elias Kachunga | Huddersfield Town| 6 | 66 | 12 | 2

4. Jonjo Shelvey | Newcastle United| 5.5 | 49 | 5 | 8

5. Aaron Mooy | Huddersfield Town| 5.5 | 41 | 4 | 7

Top Five Forwards

Player(s) | Club | Price (£m) | Points for goals and assists | Goals | Assists

1. Glenn Murray | Brighton & Hove Albion| 6 | 107 | 23 | 5

2. Dwight Gayle | Newcastle United| 6.5 | 98 | 23 | 2

3. Sam Baldock | Brighton & Hove Albion| 5 | 56 | 11 | 4

4. Tomer Hemed | Brighton & Hove Albion| 5 | 56 | 11 | 4

5. Ayoze Pérez | Newcastle United| 5.5 | 54 | 9 | 6