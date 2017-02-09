Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By Steven Downes

Between now and the end of the Sky Bet Championship season there is a number of key weekends for the top six teams in the league.

So far it has been an enthralling Championship campaign and for Huddersfield Town fans an extraordinary one too.

And there are still many questions yet to be answered for the top six teams and the chasing pack behind them.

Below is a list of every matchweek left this season, which could contain some campaign-defining fixtures for those in the promotion picture.

The first weekend to concentrate on is February 25.

Sheffield Wednesday have a short trip to Leeds United for a fixture which is always feisty.

Aston Villa play an all-Midlands affair when they face Derby County, Town head to Barnsley to see if they can bag three points, and Brighton face Reading in another big clash of that weekend.

Saturday, February 25

Leeds United vs Sheffield Wednesday

Aston Villa vs Derby County

Barnsley vs Huddersfield Town

Brighton vs Reading

Just a week later and it's the turn of Newcastle United to go to the John Smith's Stadium - the Geordies would love to get revenge over Town for a 2-1 defeat at St James' Park earlier in the season.

Sheffield Wednesday face Norwich City and Barnsley head to Derby in a crunch game at Pride Park.

Saturday, March 4

Huddersfield Town vs Newcastle United

Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich City

Derby County vs Barnsley

The next round of big fixtures give us a tasty tie at the Cottage, where Fulham take on Leeds.

Town face Aston Villa at the John Smith's and Newcastle make the long trip to Reading.

Tuesday, March 7

Fulham vs Leeds United

Huddersfield Town vs Aston Villa

Reading vs Newcastle United

The weekend of March 10/11 has thrown up some big fixtures.

Derby travel to the Amex Stadium, Sheffield Wednesday go to Villa Park and Town make the long trip to Brentford.

Fulham play Newcastle United in what was a Premier League fixture a couple of seasons ago.

Friday/Saturday, March 10/11

Brighton vs Derby County

Aston Villa vs Sheffield Wednesday

Brentford vs Huddersfield Town

Fulham vs Newcastle United

During March's middle weekend of fixtures, Town make the long trip to Bristol City.

Town got beat 4-0 at Ashton Gate last season, and will not be wanting the same result to happen again.

Reading go to Hillsborough, Barnsley head down to Norfolk and Brighton travel up to Elland Road to face Leeds United.

Friday/Saturday, March 16/17

Bristol City vs Huddersfield Town

Sheffield Wednesday vs Reading

Norwich City vs Barnsley

Leeds United vs Brighton

In a game that was between two top flight teams a couple of seasons ago, Aston Villa vs Norwich City will be a vital game that could determine who will make the playoffs.

Barnsley face Sheffield Wednesday in an all South Yorkshire affair, Burton visit Huddersfield and Leeds United go to Reading.

Saturday, April 1

Aston Villa vs Norwich City

Barnsley vs Sheffield Wednesday

Huddersfield Town vs Burton Albion

Reading vs Leeds United

Fulham make the trip to Carrow Road in mid-April, while Aston Villa face a tough Reading side at home.

Leeds make the trip up to St James' Park to face Newcastle United in the pick of the fixtures from that weekend.

Finally, Simon Grayson visits his old side.

Friday/Saturday, April 14/15

Norwich City vs Fulham

Aston Villa vs Reading

Newcastle vs Leeds United

Huddersfield Town vs Preston

Town play Fulham on this weekend and they will be hoping for a better result than the one they ended up with down at Craven Cottage.

Meanwhile, Brighton head to Norwich City and Sheffield Wednesday will face Derby Count at Hillsborough.

Saturday, April 22

Huddersfield Town vs Fulham

Norwich City vs Brighton

Sheffield Wednesday vs Derby County

On the final day of the season, it could be a drama filled day with some huge fixtures being played out in the Championship.

While Town face Cardiff City at home, Brighton head to Villa Park, Barnsley travel up to Newcastle and Sheffield Wednesday finish with a home tie against Fulham.

Sunday, May 7

Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City

Aston Villa vs Brighton

Newcastle vs Barnsley

Sheffield Wednesday vs Fulham