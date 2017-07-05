Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are charging less for their new shirts than most of their rivals in the Premier League.

Every 2017/18 top flight side is now selling its new home shirts on their club websites - and there are some huge discrepancies between the costs levied on fans.

The Examiner have been through every club’s online store to find how much each one is charging for their standard adult jerseys and Town supporters expected to pay £45 for the new standard adult shirt from the club’s online store.

Only Burnley are charging less at £40 while Crystal Palace, AFC Bournemouth, Stoke City and Swansea City are all also charging £45 for their new tops (£44.99 in the case of Palace).

By contrast, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have the most expensive replica tops at £60 each while Chelsea’s is only fractionally cheaper at £59.95.

Arsenal and West Ham United have the next most expensive shirts at £55 while Newcastle United’s is £54.99 (at the time of writing West Ham do have a £5.50 discount available).

Premier League new boys Brighton & Hove Albion are selling their shirt for £48 while Everton, Leicester City, Liverpool, Southampton, Watford and West Bromwich Albion are charging £50.

Overall, the average cost of a standard adult Premier League top is £50.90 - that’s roughly the same as it has been in each of the last three seasons.

In 2014/15 the average cost of a standard adult Premier League shirt was £47.40 according to the BBC Price of Football study. In 2015/16 it went up to £49.68 and in 2016/17 it was £50.

However, the number of clubs charging £60 has doubled this season - in 2014/15 nobody charged £60 for a shirt and the most expensive was Manchester United’s at £55.

A year later United pushed the price up to £60 and were the only club to do so.

Manchester City also pushed the cost of their shirt up to £60 last season while this campaign sees Tottenham and Chelsea join the two Manchester clubs in the top price bracket.

The two London clubs both charged £50 for their shirts three years ago which means their prices have increased by £10 a shirt since 2014, which is the largest increase of any clubs in the division.