Aaron Mooy leads Huddersfield Town in terms of distance covered in the Premier League so far this season.

The Australian international has run 79.75km in seven top-flight appearances so far, averaging 11.39km per match.

The midfield linchpin accounts for more than 10 per cent of Town's 766.4km covered in the Premier League so far and is close to breaking into the top 10 players in the division in terms of distance travelled on the pitch.

Burnley's Jack Cork leads the league with 85.10km covered, while Abdoulaye Doucoure, Pascal Gross, Joe Allen and Nemanja Matic make up the rest of the top five, all covering more then 81km.

As a team, Town have covered the 12th-most distance in the league, with Bournemouth leading the way with 799.1km ran.

Tottenham, Burnley and West Brom are all close behind the Cherries, while West Ham prop up the table with 733.1km covered.

Swansea City and Manchester United are the only other teams to run fewer than 740km.

Premier League distances covered (km):

1. Bournemouth 799.1

2. Tottenham Hotspur 791.9

3. Burnley 789.9

4. West Bromwich Albion 788.3

5. Arsenal 783.1

6. Watford 782.1

7. Brighton and Hove Albion 779.7

8. Manchester City 777.2

9. Liverpool 775.4

10. Chelsea 774.8

11. Leicester City 768.1

12. Huddersfield Town 766.4

13. Everton 765.2

14. Newcastle United 764.6

15. Southampton 758.2

16. Crystal Palace 757.1

17. Stoke City 750.1

18. Manchester United 739.9

19. Swansea City 738.6

20. West Ham United 733.1

In terms of Town's individuals, Mooy has covered the most yardage, with Tom Ince the only other man to have covered more than 70km.

Tommy Smith and Elias Kachunga have covered 67.30km and 64.53km respectively mostly down the right, while Christopher Schindler has clocked 63.53km.

Of the outfield players who have made seven appearances in the league so far, Rajiv Van La Parra has covered the least ground (36.68km), but he has only been on the field for 337 minutes - compared with Mooy's 601.

Here is how far each Town man has run in the Premier League so far (stats provided by Opta):