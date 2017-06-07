Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have a positive record against eight of the 19 other sides competing in the Premier League next season.

Town's best record comes against West Ham United, with the Terriers winning 22 of the 39 games played between the sides - a 56 per cent win rate.

That's slightly better than the 46 per cent win rate Town have managed over Swansea - with the Terriers winning 24 on the 52 matches contested.

Surprisingly, Town also have had the better of both Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool over their 109-year history.

The Terriers have won 31 matches against the Reds - losing 27 - and 16 against Spurs - losing 11.

Town also have a positive record against AFC Bournemouth, Watford, West Brom and 2015/16 Premier League champions Leicester City.

With Town both losing and winning 11 games against Southampton in their history, there are 10 Premier League teams Town have a negative record against: Arsenal, Brighton, Burnley, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Stoke City.

Manchester United (44 per cent) and Arsenal (45 per cent) both have strong win rates over Town, making them the teams the Terriers have struggled against the most historically.